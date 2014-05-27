Research Report on Super Absorbent Polymers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports incorporated a definite business overview and investigation inclines on "Super Absorbent Polymers Market". This report likewise incorporates more illumination about fundamental review of the business including definitions, requisitions and worldwide business sector industry structure.



Super absorbent Polymers (SAPs) are usually cross-linked acrylic homo-polymers. SAPs can absorb and retain large amounts of liquids compared to their own mass. SAPs find major applications in personal disposable hygiene market. SAPs are mainly used in baby diapers, sanitary napkins and adult protective underwear. Super absorbent polymers are used as solidification medium in these products. Additionally, SAPs are also used in agricultural applications where there is a necessity of water retention and absorption in the soil.



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Factors such as increasing disposable earnings, ageing population, awareness of hygiene and bio-based and biodegradable SAP are likely to be the major growth drivers for SAPs in near future. Diapers have been driving the SAPs market in past few years and is likely to continue similar trends in near future owing to rise in number of new borne babies. In addition, demand for SAPs is expected to grow from construction and packaging markets in upcoming years. The demand for bio-based SAPs is likely to provide various opportunities in the market due to its biodegradability and hygienic disposal.



On the basis of product types the super absorbent polymers market is divided as polyacrylate or polyacrylamide copolymer, sodium polyacrylate and cross-linked polyethylene oxide among others. Sodium polyacrylate was the leading product type and had the highest demand, majorly consumed for disposable diapers.



U.S. and European countries were the leading regions for the demand of SAPs and accounted for more than 50% of the market combined among them. Asia Pacific, especially China has been one of the largest markets for SAPs. Due to vast potential of this product, several key manufacturers have increased their output to fulfill the growing market demand by setting-up new production facilities and capacity expansion in China. There is huge potential for SAPs, particularly in India and China, where the per capita income is increasing of the huge population.



Some of the key players in the concrete floor coatings market are Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., BASF SE, SDP Global Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd., among others.



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