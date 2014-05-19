Research Report on Trends & Forecast of Paper Coating Materials Market Poise $6.5 Billion by 2019 - MarketsandMarkets

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- The report “Paper Coating Materials Market by Type (GCC, PCC, Kaolin Clay, Talc, Starch, SB latex, Titanium Dioxide, Wax, and others), Application (Coated 1, Coated 2, Coated 3, Coated 4 Paper, and Others), and Geography - Regional Trends & Forecast to 2019” defines and segments the paper coating materials market with an analysis and forecast of value by types such as GCC, PCC, Kaolin Clay, Talc, Starch, SB latex, Titanium Dioxide, Wax, and others individually. Along with this, the value of paper

coating materials by applications and geography are also discussed.



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Browse 88 market data tables, 32 figures spread through 260 pages and in-depth TOC on “Paper Coating Materials Market - Regional Trends & Forecast to 2019”

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The global paper coating materials market has been slowly recovering from the economic downturn of 2008. This recovery is dominantly led by the increased demand in the Asia-Pacific region. Paper coating materials have gained prominence in the recent past due to increasing demand by end-user industries, especially in the developing countries of Asia such as China, Japan, and South Korea.



The growth in the coated paper industry is highly influencing the changing trends in paper coating materials markets. The developments in the paper coating materials market are due to technological advancements and newer regional markets, especially in the Asia-Pacific region. Recently, there has been a shift of demand and production facilities from North America and Europe to the Asia-Pacific. This is evident from the fact that Asia-Pacific is the global leader of paper coating materials market with 46% share as estimated in 2013.



By 2019, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be world’s largest consumer of paper coating materials with an estimated market of $6.5 billion. North America and Europe together are losing their market dominance due to the increased use of electronic gadgets such as computers and smartphones, and are therefore focusing on their expansions in the emerging markets. The paper coating materials market in these regions is estimated to increase at a slow pace in the next five years as only a few key industrial developments are expected to take place in these regions.



In terms of volume, GCC (Grounded Calcium Carbonate) is estimated to consume around 50% of the market by 2019. Other emerging paper coating materials such as PCC and Titanium Dioxide are expected to grow rapidly in the next five years.



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