Research Report on Wearable Technologies in Clothing, 2014 - 2020

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- The convergence of digital technology and apparel represents a huge opportunity as the telecom, electronics, clothing, and accessories industries cooperate to bring wearable technology to the consumer in a very personal way. While some wearable technology examples represent trendy fashion statements, others bring more than form as high function becomes a reality, particularly in the health and fitness sub-segment.



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We see certain wearable technologies in clothing as fully integrated, stand-alone offerings while others are enablers of others such as sensors. Wearable sensors must be flexible, durable, multifunctional and washable to be used in clothing. Most wearable sensors made of pouring a liquid polymer insulator over nanowires attached to a silicon plate. Sensors get integrated into clothing or can be in direct contact with the human skin.



This research evaluates wearable technology in clothing including current offerings, anticipated future solutions, and the overall industry outlook. The report also provides forecasting for 2015 to 2020.



Table of Contents:-



1 Introduction 5

1.1 Executive Summary 5

1.2 Topics Covered 5

1.3 Key Questions Answered 6

1.4 Target Audience 6

1.5 Companies Mentioned 7



2 E-textile and Wearable Technology in Clothing Overview 8

2.1 Sensors used in Wearable Systems 9

2.1.1 Movement Sensors 9

2.1.2 Respiration Sensors 9

2.1.3 Piezoelectric Usage in Sensors 10

2.1.4 Skin Sensors 10

2.1.5 Thermal Sensors 11

2.1.6 Heart Rate Monitors 11....



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-Target Audience:

-Telecom companies

-Semiconductor companies

-Health and fitness industry

-Clothing and accessory industry

-Wearable technology companies



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