Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Research Report on Wine Industry in China, 2014-2018



The production volume of wine was 1,178.3 million liters in China in 2013, down by 14.7% YOY. It fell in 2013 as cases of making and selling hedge wine happened in Hebei in 2010 reduced the consumption. On the other hand, the new government took measures to control expenditure on official business, which to a degree reduced the consumption of wine.



The total import volume of wine was 376 million liters in 2013, which was 4.46% lower than 2012. The total import value was approximately USD 1.56 billion, down by 1.64% YOY. The import volume of bulk wine (> 2 liters) was 89 million liters, down by 26.75% YOY. The import value was approximately USD 108 million, down by 25.12% YOY. The import volume of bottled wine (2 liters) was 287 million liters, up by 5.47% YOY. The import value was USD 1.45 billion, up by 0.7% YOY. Based on the statistics, bottled wine was the leading product, accounting for 76.3% of the total import volume and 93.1% of the total import value. As the global consumption and production volume of bulk wine decline, the import volume of bulk wine is estimated to continue the downward trend in China in 2014. People may acquire the consumption habit of imported wine and deeper understanding of wine as the middle-class population increases. The import volume of bottled wine is expected to grow in 2014.



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Consequently, the individual consumption of wine will exceed that of public affairs and business banquets. To succeed in China, the varieties and prices of wine products should meet the demand of common people with high consumption potential.



The wine industry in China benefits from increase in resident income, change of lifestyles and consumption concept driven by economic development. As health concern increases, the diversity of catering business stimulates the consumption of wine in China, which is prospering.



The consumption per capita of wine was approximately 1.1 liters in China in 2013, which was far below the level of developed countries and the global average level (annual consumption per capita of 4 liters). The growth rate of GDP was 7.7% in China in 2013, much higher than the global average level (3.2%). China will remain one of the fastest growing economies in the coming years. For global manufacturers and distributors of wine, China is one of the most important markets in the world.



Through this report, the readers can find out the following information:



- Supply and Demand of Wine in China

- Import and Export Status of Wine in China

- Market Competition of Wine in China

- Marketing Methods and Sales Channels of Wine in China

- Major Manufacturers of Wine in China

- Prospect of Wine Industry in China



The following enterprises and people are recommended to purchase this report:



- Manufacturers of Wine

- Distributing Business of Wine

- Related Enterprises in the Industry Chain of Wine

- Investors/Research Institutes Concerned About Wine Industry



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Table of Content



1 Overview of Wine Industry in China

1.1 Development Process

1.2 Development Environment of China Wine Industry

1.2.1 Economic Environment

1.2.2 Policy Environment

1.2.3 Consumption Environment



2 Supply and Demand of Wine in China, 2009-2013

2.1 Supply

2.1.1 Production Volume

2.1.2 Product Structure

2.2 Demand

2.1.1 Market Size

2.1.2 Demand Structure



3 Marketing and Sales Channels of Wine Industry in China, 2011-2014

3.1 Marketing Methods of Wine

3.2 Sales Channels of Wine in China



4 Competition Status of Wine Market in China

4.1 Competition between Wine and Other Alcoholic Drinks

4.1.1 Overview of Competition between Liquor and Beer

4.1.2 Competition among Drinking Places

4.1.3 Competition between Chinese Cooking Culture and Western Cuisine Culture

4.1.4 Competition Trend

4.2 Competition Status of the Market

4.2.1 China Wine Industry in Development Stage

4.2.2 Competition between Domestic Brands and Foreign Brands

4.2.3 Increasing Market Share in Alcoholic Drinks

4.2.4 Essential Factors of Winning Competition



5 Import and Export of Wine in China, 2009-2013

5.1 Import

5.1.1 Overview

5.1.2 Major Sources of Import

5.1.3 Major Sales Regions of Imported Wine in China

5.2 Export

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Major Export Destinations



6 Key Production Regions of Wine in China, 2011-2014

6.1 Overview

6.2 Shandong

6.2.1 Overview of Wine Industry in Shandong

6.2.2 Operation Status of Wine Industry in Shandong

6.3 Jilin

6.3.1 Overview of Wine Industry in Jilin

6.3.2 Operation Status of Wine Industry in Jilin

6.4 Henan

6.4.1 Overview of Wine Industry in Henan

6.4.2 Operation Status of Wine Industry in Henan



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7 Analysis of Key Enterprises in China Wine Industry

7.1 Changyu Pioneer Wine Co. Inc.

7.1.1 Enterprise Profile

7.1.2 Operation Status

7.1.3 Development Strategies

7.2 Great Wall Wine

7.3 Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited

7.4 Yantai Weilong Grape Wine Co., Ltd.

7.5 Citic Guoan Wine



8 Prospect of Wine Industry in China, 2014-2018

8.1 Factors Influencing Development

8.1.1 Favorable Factors

8.1.2 Unfavorable Factors

8.2 Forecast on Production

8.3 Forecast on Demand

8.4 Forecast on Import and Export

8.5 Recommendations on Development and Investment



Chart Major Development Stages of Wine Industry in China

Chart Production Volume of Wine in China, 2009-2013

Chart Consumption Per Capita of Wine in China, 2009-2013

Chart Market Size of Wine in China, 2009-2013

Chart Major Marketing Methods of Wine in China

Chart Sales Channels of Wine in China

Chart Import and Value of Wine in China, 2009-2013

Chart Major Sources of Import of Bottled Wine in China, 2013

Chart Major Sources of Import of Bulk Wine in China, 2013

Chart Amount of Bottled Wine in Different Regions in China, 2013

Chart Production Volume of Wine by Region in China, 2013

Chart Production Volume of Wine in Shandong, 2009-2013

Chart Product Structure of Changyu Pioneer Wine Co. Inc.

Chart Production Volume of Wine in Changyu Pioneer Wine Co. Inc., 2009-2013

Chart Operation Status of Changyu Pioneer Wine Co. Inc., 2009-2013

Chart Forecast on Market Size of Wine in China, 2014-2018



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