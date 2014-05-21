Research Report - Pharmaceutical Market in China to 2024

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Commercial & Strategic developments in the Chinese Pharmaceutical Market to 2024

- Capture or increase your foothold in the Chinese market TODAY

- Establish partnerships to manufacture, distribute or develop Chinese products

- Establish anti-counterfeiting systems today to increase market size and revenue



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From 2008 to 2013, Chinas OTC drugs market reported an average growth of 15% with the market reaching $20.6bn in 2013 up from to $11bn in 2008 - but what will it be this year? Next year? and in 5 years time?



The OTC drugs market in China was characterised by a late start, but fast growth, along with huge potential in comparison to that of the mature OTC markets in many western countries. Your company should be benefiting from this market access and this is only the OTC market what has the growth been throughout the whole Chinese pharma sector? This report will tell you.



Chinas pharmaceutical sales growth is based on economic growth in the country: This has resulted in increased healthcare expenditure internally, and increased manufacture and export. Increasing urbanisation, disposable income, aging population, health education, lifestyle diseases and government investments and initiatives for healthcare infrastructure improvement have helped the market growth considerably. Have you captured enough of the Chinese market?



Annually, an average of $190 is spent for the treatment of diabetes, per patient, in China. By 2030, in China, diabetes is expected to cost Yuan 173.4bn ($28 bn) a year. China is expected to top the worlds diabetes tables both in terms of sheer numbers and population prevalence. This is true across a range of complaints and products types your company must capture a segment of this market TODAY.



Anti-Counterfeiting and anti-corruption How the Chinese market is changing

Counterfeit drugs are successfully introduced in to the lengthy and complicated delivery chain because of the highly fragmented nature of the market. A lack of regular inspections by any recognised drug enforcement / regulatory bodies, again due to the highly fragmented nature of production, allows counterfeit / poor quality drugs into the Chinese pharma market. Moreover, wide spread corruption also helps the distribution of counterfeit drugs. What are the Chinese regulators, and the global manufacturers doing to change this? Find out in this unique report.



Increased inward investment from multiple Big Pharma companies has driven investment in R&D centres as well as opportunities for Chinese graduates. Many graduates are staying in China; those that have left now have jobs to return to. Are you producing enough of your products in China? Increase your profitability through this channel.



Browse More Reports related to Pharmaceutical: http://www.researchmoz.us/pharmaceutical-market-reports-38.html



This report also breaks down the market in terms of current drugs and products that occupy the Chinese market at present; examining the key prescription and OTC drugs that drive the Chinese market. In addition to this crucial information this report offers analysis and opinion on current R&D in the country alongside in depth analysis of the evolving, global inward investment.



Utilising primary and secondary research sources, We have interviewed leading specialists within big pharma, R&D, wholesalers, distributors, marketeers and key organisations specialising in access to the Chinese market, as well as Chinese pharmaceutical companies accessing the global market. From these interviews we have selected original, exclusive, transcribed interviews with leading specialists in their field This information is not available anywhere else.



This report is the single tool to equip you with the latest trends in all pharma sectors and why all stakeholders demand development of the Chinese pharmaceutical market. This report will arm you with all you and your company require to develop, price, launch and market a product in China, or compete with a Chinese product launched in your market.



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