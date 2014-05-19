Research Report - Self Directed Investing Market in US - May 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- The self-directed investment market is changing and becoming more consumer-driven. Younger investors, a demand for more sophisticated investments, and an increased need for mobile functionality are all forcing the industry to adapt to a new environment. It all points to growth for the industry, and companies that adjust most quickly to their customers’ needs will benefit the most.



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Scope and Themes:



- What you need to know

- Data sources

- Consumer survey data

- Direct marketing creative

- Abbreviations and terms

- Abbreviations

- Terms



Issues and Insights



- How will the influx of younger self-directed investors impact the industry?

- Issues:

- Implications:

- Self-directed IRAs: the next big thing?

- Issues:

- Implications:

- Alternative investments in defined contribution plans?

- Issues:

- Implications:



Trend Application



- Inspire trend: Transumers

- Inspire trend: Many Mes

- Inspire trend: Edutainment



Browse More Reports related to Banking: http://www.researchmoz.us/banking-market-reports-159.html



Market Drivers:



- Key points

- Unemployment continues to drop

- US unemployment rate, January 2010-March 2014

- The population is aging

- US population projections, by age, 2015, 2020 and 2030

- Reason for closing self-directed account – got closer to retirement, by age, March 2014

- Growing Asian population

- US population projections, by race, 2015, 2020 and 2030

- Student debt is cutting into household assets

- Consumer debt, by type, total amount and percentage of all consumer debt, Q1 2009, Q4 2013

- Amount of student debt, Q1 2009-Q4 2013

- Minimum student loan payments are limiting investment funds

- Minimum monthly student loan payments, by age, January 2014



Competitive Context:



- Key point

- Investment advisers are the alternative…

- Ownership of self-directed account with at least $5,000 in assets, by age, March 2014

- Preference for working with financial adviser, by household income, December 2013

- But there are fewer of them



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