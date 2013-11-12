Research Report Shows the True Cost of DIY

Hampshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- A survey by a leading home and garden retailer has revealed the risk of trying to “Do It Yourself” and surprisingly, it’s a financial risk as well as a safety one. DIY disasters cost a total of £3.05billion annually across the nation, or an equivalent of £138.70 per household. The costs come from things like replacing broken ceilings after enthusiasts have fallen through them (common when attempting loft repairs) and damage from flooding when trying to replace faulty taps. The survey also revealed how confident people feel in their own DIY skills, with 60% rating themselves as good at decorating, despite the evidence that we are not a nation of DIY experts!



It’s not just in England that this happens - in 2010, a German man managed to brick himself into a cellar when he forgot to be on the right side of the wall when it was nearing completion. He only managed to free himself after drilling through a neighbour’s wall, in their house. And in 2011 Northern Irish health and safety officials had to issue warnings to DIY enthusiasts after they caused a series of outages. Jobs done without expertise are hazardous and futile, as well as costly.



With that evidence, it seems wise to have a good, local handyman on standby in case you feel the urge to do some DIY. A Southampton handyman like the one at Propfix is an essential contact for when you need jobs around the house doing - whether it’s fixing a door or stopping a leak in the roof. Professionals can do the job quickly and efficiently, without expensive and unnecessary repairs or trips to A&E. Propfix have a score of 9.9/10 on checkatrade.com, and come with reams of customer testimonials that all prove one thing - getting a professional to do the job is safer and easier. With the survey results, it looks like it could also be the cost-effective choice too.



About Propfix

Propfix are a Southampton-based property maintenance company, specialising in handyman jobs, bathroom renovations and plumbing.



Media Contact:

Kevin Duckham

press@aeronautes.co.uk



Propfix Hampshire Ltd,

28 Woolwich Close?,

Bursledon,

Southampton,

Hampshire

SO31 8GE

Tel: 0800 999 3969