Research Report - Wastewater Treatment and Management Industry in Asia Pacific Outlook to 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- The industry research publication titled ‘Asia Pacific Wastewater Treatment and Management Industry Outlook to 2018 – Increasing Government & Private Investments to Drive the Future Growth’ provides a comprehensive analysis of the various aspects such as market size, segmentation, trends and developments and future projections of the Wastewater treatment market of major countries in Asia Pacific. The report also entails a detailed description of the prominent and emerging geographic markets of the region including Japan, China and India.



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With the increasing population growth and high urbanization rates in the region, the stress on Asia Pacific’s water resources rapidly intensifies. As the fresh water resources are depleting, the requirement for clean, potable water is imperative and immediate. Asia Pacific suffers from water stress and insufficient water infrastructure, in particular for wastewater treatment which is poorly maintained. The wastewater treatment market in the region has substantially expanded in recent years.



Asia Pacific wastewater treatment and management industry, in view of alarming water pollution and use of novel technologies for treating wastewater, generated revenues worth USD ~ million in 2013 and has escalated at a CAGR of ~% during the years of 2007-2013. The countries in the region are trying to reduce their environmental footprint by opting for superior and novel wastewater technologies or equipments. The market, on account of increased researches for novel technologies for treating wastewater, elevated at a CAGR of 13.9% during the period of 2007-2013 and clocked revenues worth USD ~ million in the year 2013.



Japan, owing to its latest technologies and wide coverage of wastewater treatment plants, was the largest contributor to the market revenues with a share of ~% in the year 2013.The Japan wastewater treatment market can be bifurcated on the basis revenue from treatment of wastewater generated from municipal and industrial sources. The scope for domestic wastewater has been shrinking, which has led to decline in its revenue contribution. On the other hand, the share of industrial wastewater treatment has been rising moderately from ~% in 2007 to ~% in 2009 and ~% in 2011. The numbers of patents for water and sludge treatment technologies have showcased a prominent increase. Industrial equipments are the dominating segment of wastewater market in Japan with a share of ~% in 2013, which has inclined from a share of ~% in the year 2007.



The Wastewater Treatment market in China is the second largest market in Central and Asia Pacific region accounting for a share of ~% in the overall market in 2013. The country witnesses greater amounts of untreated wastewater emissions. At present, China observes a large number of private sector foreign players and a diverse range of companies involved in the sector or the ones looking to enter it. The market generated proceeds worth USD 27,988.5 million in 2013. The market has evolved at a CAGR of 16.7% over the span of 2007-2013. Membrane bio reactors, owing to their low cost, have been the preferred technology/equipment in the China market.



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Philippines wastewater market as compared to Japan is privatized; wherein the wastewater treatment market is majorly operated by the government. The wastewater market in the Philippines has become both considerably better and more lucrative. The government’s initiative to invest in the infrastructure supporting the wastewater treatment in Philippines has further fuelled the market for wastewater treatment in the country. The Municipal wastewater treatment segment is expanding rapidly in Philippines given the lack of adequate drinking water and sanitation facilities. There will inevitably be huge investment by government and foreign players in improving the Filipino wastewater infrastructure and treatment facilities.



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Power Generation from Wastewater Treatment Sludge Power Generation, Sludge Management, Regulations and Key Country Analysis to 2020 is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information on the trends in major markets such as the US, Germany, the UK, Japan, China, France, the Netherlands and Canada. The report provides in depth analysis of management of wastewater sludge in key countries and provides forecast for energy and power generation up to 2020. The research analyzes the growth drivers and key restraints of the wastewater treatment sludge market. Furthermore, the report details major policies influencing the market for power generation from wastewater treatment sludge in the major markets. Browse Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/power-generation-from-wastewater-treatment-sludge-power-generation-sludge-management-regulations-and-key-country-analysis-to-2020-report.html



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The industry research publication titled ‘Japan Wastewater Treatment and Management Industry Outlook to 2018 – Anticipated Foreign Investment to Propel the Future Growth’ provides a comprehensive analysis of the various aspects such as market size, segmentation, trends and developments and future projections of the Wastewater treatment and equipment market in Japan. The report also discusses the market share of major players such as Fuji Clean, Kubota, Nikko and Hitachi in Japan Onsite Sewage Treatment along with company profiles. Japan’s wastewater treatment market, on account of novel technologies for wastewater treatment, generated revenue of USD ~ million in 2013 as compared to revenue of USD ~ million in 2007. The country’s government has played a crucial role in ensuring safe and better sewage treatment facilities to every household in Japan and today almost 100.0% of the wastewater generated is treated. Browse Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/japan-wastewater-treatment-and-management-industry-outlook-to-2018-anticipated-foreign-investment-to-propel-the-future-growth-report.html



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