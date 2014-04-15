Research Report: Wireless Security in 3G and LTE Networks, 2014-2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- With the rapid expansion of broadband wireless, end-users increasingly rely upon handheld devices for almost all daily living activities. Fourth generation (4G) cellular LTE in particular represents a unique opportunity/challenge as device attacks are growing at a rapid rate, exposing vulnerabilities that must be addressed. Our research indicates that Android malware in particular will grow rapidly and will be considered most vulnerable OS for LTE.



View Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/wireless-security-in-3g-and-lte-networks-market-and-forecast-2014-2019-report.html



This research is most reading for anyone involved in LTE network planning, device procurement, and/or application development and management. This report includes forecasting for the period 2014 - 2019. The report complements Mind Commerce research in LTE device, subscriptions, and application market analysis as well as security threats for specific applications such as mobile games.



Table of Contents:



1.0 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 11



2.0 INTRODUCTION 12



3.0 EVOLUTION OF LTE: GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE 15

3.1 TRANSITION FROM 2G TO 3G AND NOW LTE 15

3.2 LTE TO LTE ADVANCED 16

3.3 WIRELESS NETWORK: GLOBAL MARKET SCENARIO: 17

3.4 LTE: GLOBAL MARKET SCENARIO: 17

3.5 COMPARISON OF LTE USERS BY REGION 18

3.6 WORLDWIDE LTE DEPLOYMENT STATUS: 19



4.0 LTE MARKET PROJECTION 2014 - 2019 20

4.1 MOBILE PHONE SUBSCRIPTION AND MOBILE TECHNOLOGY SUBSCRIPTION 20....



Browse More Reports related to ICT: http://www.researchmoz.us/ict-market-reports-96.html



Target Audience:



LTE device manufacturers

Mobile network operators

LTE infrastructure providers

Cellular application developers

Managed communications providers



Related Reports:-



Wireless Security Companies and Solutions 2014 ( http://www.researchmoz.us/wireless-security-companies-and-solutions-2014-report.html )



Collectively speaking, wireless security represents technologies and solutions designed to prevent unauthorized access or information damage for computers connected to wireless networks. Increasingly, wireless security is targeted to the emerging needs of the handheld wireless ecosystem, which includes wireless tablets, smartphones, and other devices. These devices typically rely upon an operating system that is optimized and/or integrated with mobile communications, content, applications, and commerce.



Self-Organizing Networks (SON) Challenges and Market Opportunities for 3G, LTE, and Beyond, Fourth Edition ( http://www.researchmoz.us/self-organizing-networks-son-challenges-and-market-opportunities-for-3g-lte-and-beyond-fourth-edition-report.html )



Approximately 80-85% of global providers focus on SON only in the 3G portion of their networks today. This is because they want to first optimize what is stable and most of the network, while they work out other issues on 4G. The ultimate implementation of SON in 4G networks will bring many advantages. For example, 4G has something called "Reserved Quality" (talked about on 3G, but not really there) as a means of managing Quality of Service (QoS) and Quality of Experience (QoE). This represents a benefit of SON on LTE in terms of optimizing network to support the QoS/QoE metrics.



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