Definition:

Aerial Firefighting is the use of aircraft and other aerial sources for firefighting. In the Asia Pacific, increasing importance is for aircraft to be deployed trans-nationally for firefighting and a detachment usually includes a Supervision Aircraft for fire detection, reconnaissance, and command and control missions and VLAT Air Tanker for firebombing. ASEAN governments are now realizing the cost benefits of aerial firefighting with air tankers to supplement their current helicopter capabilities and this is major factor that aerial firefighting market will show marginal growth in the forecast period.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Airbus S.A.S. (Netherlands), United Aircraft Corporation (Russia), Viking Air Ltd (Canada), MD Helicopters Inc. (United States), Textron Inc. (United States), Kaman Corporation (United States), Leonardo SpA (Italy), AeroVironment, Inc (United States)



Global Aerial Firefighting the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Global Aerial Firefighting Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain.



The Global Aerial Firefighting Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Rotary-Wing, Fixed-Wing), Application (Firefighting Organizations, Military, Other), Equipment (Helicopters, Water Bombers, Comparison Table of Fixed-Wing, Leadplanes, Fleet Grounding), Takeoff Weight (Below 50000 kg, Above 50000 kg)



Market Drivers

The Growing Wildfire Challenges Facing both Australia and New Zealand highlight the Importance of a Swift and Effective Aerial Response

Increasing Threat to Suburban Dwellings by Bushfires



Market Trend

Development of Unmanned Autonomous Helicopters for Aerial Fire Support



Opportunities

ASEAN Governments are Increasingly Budgeting to Develop their own Air Tanker Capability



Challenges

Rising Accidents of Firefighting Aircraft during Operation is a Major Challenge for the growth of the Market



Geographically World Global Aerial Firefighting markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Aerial Firefighting markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Global Aerial Firefighting Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



