The Blockchain in Energy & Utilities Market report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: Protokol (Netherlands), IBM (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP (Germany), Amazon Web Services (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Greeneum (Israel), Everledger (United Kingdom), ConsenSys (United States), Factom (United States), Capgemini (France)



Definition:

Blockchain is a technology that is used to record or share information securely. Blockchain is becoming more popular in the energy and utility industry as it helps to improve internal processes and automatic settlement of trades. The high growth of next-generation technology and increasing industrialization have created a huge demand for energy will create significant opportunities for the market. Further, increasing the use of microgrids and smart meters to reduce transmission loss and accurate recording of energy will boost the adoption of blockchain technology.



The following fragment talks about the Blockchain in Energy & Utilities market types, applications, End-Users, Deployment model etc. A thorough analysis of Blockchain in Energy & Utilities Market Segmentation: by Type (Public Blockchains, Private Blockchains, Consortium Blockchains, Hybrid Blockchains), Application (Peer-to-Peer Energy Trading, Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), Automatic Settlement, Microgrids, Smart Meters, Asset Maintenance, Others), Components (Solutions, Services), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises)



Blockchain in Energy & Utilities Market Drivers:

- Surging Demand of Blockchain in Energy Sector for P2P Energy Trading

- Increasing Adoption of Blockchain Technology in Microgrids



Blockchain in Energy & Utilities Market Trends:

- Emerging Trend of Blockchain Technology in Electric Utilities



Blockchain in Energy & Utilities Market Growth Opportunities:

- Rapidly Growing Renewable Energy Sector Across the Globe



As the Blockchain in Energy & Utilities market is becoming increasingly competitive, it has become imperative for businesses to keep a constant watch on their competitor strategies and other changing trends in the Blockchain in Energy & Utilities market. Scope of Blockchain in Energy & Utilities market intelligence has proliferated to include comprehensive analysis and analytics that can help revamp business models and projections to suit current business requirements.



