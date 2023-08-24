NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2023 -- AMA Market Intelligence has recently released a research publication on the Global Ride sharing Market, which breaks down major business segments and analyzes wider geographical regions to provide a comprehensive analysis of market data. The study presents a balanced combination of qualitative and quantitative information on the Ride sharing industry. The report provides valuable historical market size data (volume and value) from 2019 to 2023, and forecasts the market size until 2028. The report includes coverage of key and emerging players in the industry such as Uber Technologies Inc. (United States), ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (OLA) (India), Lyft (United States), Grab (Singapore), Careem (Dubai), Taxify OÃœ (Estonia), Gett (Israel), Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co (China), BlaBlaCar (France), Wingz (United States),.



Scope of the Report of Ride sharing

Ride Sharing also called as vanpool, carpool, instant ride-sharing and dynamic ride-sharing. Ride sharing is the type of transportation with one or more than one person travelling along same direction. This type of transportation contains picking different travelers from various places and dropping them to similar or different destinations. It will contain various type of vehicles such as 2-wheeler, 3-wheeler and 4-wheeler. Introduction of application including GPS, high internet speed and habit on smartphone will help to expand ride sharing industry. Adoption of on demand transportation service at any time at any location will help to boost global ride sharing market.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEV)), Application (Institutional, Personal), Vehicles (Two-Wheeler, Three-Wheeler, Four-Wheeler, Others)



Market Trends:

Attraction towards Autonomous Vehicles

Extension into Bike and Scooter-Sharing

Marketing and Promotional Offers



Opportunities:

Ride Sharing Generate Lucrative Opportunities in Rural Areas in Emerging Country

Technological Advancement



Market Drivers:

Adoption of On Demand Transportation Service

Increasing Dependency on Internet and Smart Phone

Up Surging Demand of Share Rides with Other Person

Rising Employment Opportunity



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



