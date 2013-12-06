Port Washington, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Weddings are meant to celebrate the union of a loving couple in front of friends and family. However, ceremonies have the potential to cause anxiety when snafus or inconveniences arise during the planning stage.



According to Huff Post, research suggests weddings are more stressful for men than women. The process of selecting a guest list, staying within budget and preparing seating charts is enough to create discomfort and frustration. For larger events, travel and lodging often become cost-prohibitive making planning critical. All of the variables involved make using a professional planner prudent.



Selecting a venue and decorations is a process that requires careful research. If the bride and groom both work, finding just the right spot may not be possible. Selecting a photographer, band and caterer also requires a lot of time. Professionals typically have networks established enabling them to coordinate all of the wedding details. Whether it’s arraigning transportation or a minister, third-party assistance is invaluable.



For weddings and other special occasions, La Bella Planners is the ideal choice for support and coordination services. Personnel guide couples and their families through every step of the planning process making it easier for dreams to become reality. Corporate events, fashion shows and other event services are listed via the company's website: www.labellaplanners.com



To learn more about wedding planning and the coordination of ceremonies, please phone (516) 767-1984 to speak to a representative. Although weddings are stressful at times, the process is made easier with the right planning. Call today for a complimentary consultation.



Contact Information:

La Bella Planners

Address:

158 Main Street, 2nd floor

Port Washington, New York 11050

Phone: (516) 767-1984

Email: contact@labellaplanners.com

Website: www.labellaplanners.com