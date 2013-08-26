ResearchComm Partners with YKMEX for Its Asian Road Show

Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- The road show comprises of one-day seminars in Hong Kong, Mumbai, New Delhi, Kyoto, Yokohama, Kuala Lumpur and Taipei. The program aims to enlighten the participants on the benefits of hedging and managing price risks.



The seminar in Mumbai was very successful and received an overwhelming response from the Indian metals industry. It witnessed experts from YKMEX, the ResearchComm® and other speakers provide their valuable insights. The New Delhi seminar, aimed at educating the market participants based in North India, will be attended by a wide range of professionals from metals and financial services industry. The seminars in Yokohama and Kyoto were aimed in training the potential investors in agricultural commodities and hedging through different strategies. The Taipei seminar was aimed to unveil the most profitable strategies in Forex trading.



Jenifer Huxley, Executive Vice President, YKMEX Trading Operations said, “YKMEX has always been in the forefront of spreading awareness on the modern trading and hedging mechanisms facilitated by commodity exchanges. These seminars will go a long way in educating the market participants from the metals industry on the benefits of hedging.”



“The growth opportunity in the Asian markets remains huge, given the continued risk of volatility in commodity prices and an increasing number of participants across the value chain realizing the importance of hedging and risk management. We are very pleased that the metals industry has been so supportive of the tour. The seminars aim to familiarize delegates in India with metals price risk management tools,” she added.



Yokohama Mercantile Exchange (YKMEX) is one of the fastest growing global operator of financial markets and a provider of innovative trading technologies. With partners and members in the Asia, US and Europe, YKMEX derivatives and equities marketplaces represent a good fraction of derivatives and equities trading worldwide. Its commercial technology division, YKMEX Technologies provides best-in-class transaction, data, and infrastructure management services and solutions.



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