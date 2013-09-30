ResearchMoz Announced China Antimony Industry Report, 2013-2015

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Since 2012, the global antimony price has been sluggish, mainly affected by the descending of antimony price in Europe. Nevertheless, from the perspective of antimony price tendency in China, since August 2013, although the overall transaction situation was still quite ordinary, affected by the rising procurement prices of large companies in China, the prices of 2#antimony ingot and antimony oxide 99.5% have witnessed slow ascending.



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At present, China is still the largest antimony producing and consuming country around the globe. In 2012, the output of antimony concentrate in China reached 129 kilotons, sharing 72% of globe’s total output; the antimony consumption approximated 82 kilotons, sharing 48% or so of world’s total. Under the background of weak antimony market demand in Europe and America, China has become the main force stimulating the growth of global antimony market demand, and the rebounding of downstream fire retardant and storage battery market is the main factor affecting the antimony market in China.



The report sheds light on the policy adjustment of antimony industry in China, production adjustment, purchasing and storage of main antimony producers based on an analysis of antimony supply & demand and price trend in China and around the globe.



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Minmetals Development is the largest steel and metal trade service company in China. In order to expand its nonferrous resources, the company held controlling equity in Hunan Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd. in 2010, becoming one of the antimony producers with the largest output and trading volume. In H1 2013, the company achieved revenue of RMB76.975 billion, with a year-on-year rise of 7.91%; and realized net income of RMB114 million, rising by 100.2% from a year earlier.



Chenzhou Mining ranks 2nd around the globe by output of antimony oxide, and possesses 20 kt/a refined antimony smelting and 20 kt/a multi-variety antimony oxide production capacity. At present, the company has nearly 20 mines under exploitation in Hunan. In H1 2013, the revenue of Chenzhou Mining reached RMB2.72 billion, witnessing a year-on-year rise of 28.14%; and the net income registered RMB74 million, down 86.2% YoY.



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