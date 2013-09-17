ResearchMoz Announced Global Photoelectric Sensor Market 2011-2015

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Global Photoelectric Sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 1.87 percent over the period 211-215. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing focus on automation. The Global Photoelectric Sensor market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of photoelectric sensors in Defense and IT sectors. However, the recession in the economy could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-photoelectric-sensor-market-2011-2015-report.html



Global Photoelectric Sensor Market 211-215, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Photoelectric Sensor market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Banner Engineering Corp., ifm Efector Inc., OMRON Corp., and Sick AG.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Balluff GmbH, Baumer Electric, Pepperl+Fuchs, and Schneider Electric S.A.



Browse All Technavio Market Research Reports - http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/technavio-73.html



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 215 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Browse your report by all categories - http://www.researchmoz.us/category.html



Browse Most Popular Reports -



Home Healthcare Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis And Forecast, 2012 - 2018



(http://www.researchmoz.us/home-healthcare-market-global-industry-size-market-share-trends-analysis-and-forecasts-2012-2018-report.html)



Global home healthcare market is estimated to be worth USD 195.6 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach the value of USD 305.9 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2012 to 2018. The Americas region is expected to lead the global home healthcare market in terms of revenue till 2018. The total home healthcare market in the Americas is expected to reach the value of USD 150.8 billion by 2018 followed by Europe with total revenue of USD 80.5 billion. The rising need to continuously monitor and care for health has increased the global expenditure on healthcare services and products. The trend is also gradually pushing people towards home healthcare products and services, due to their cost efficiency and reliability. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the global home healthcare products and services market. The technological and application developments that have taken place in the home healthcare segment have made them more reliable and globally acceptable.



Next Generation Network OSS/BSS Market and Forecast 2013-2018

(http://www.researchmoz.us/next-generation-network-ossbss-market-and-forecast-2013-2018-report.html)



NGN promises a high quality end-user experience. Telecommunications service providers expect the NGN framework to provide them with tools that would ensure customer loyalty. However, the path towards achieving the ideal NGN is fraught with formidable challenges. The most critical challenge confronting operators is optimizing their OSS and BSS platforms, systems, and processes.



Key Findings:



Consolidated OSS revenue will realize 1.4 times more than BSS throughout the period

Combined NGN OSS/BSS market (software revenue) will reach US$ 54.36 billion globally in 2018 with 13.72% CAGR

From component perspective, share of services revenue will increase from a little above 40% to 60% of totals by 2018

NA will remain be the top revenue generating zone with 39% market share and APAC will follow with fastest CAGR of 16.82%

An OSS platform shift will be triggered by wearable devices(wearable glasses, smartwatch, etc.) and cloud service medium for BSS

Among five OSS modular markets, PSA will have the highest market share by 33% but IM will experience the fastest CAGR of 22.14%



About Us:

ResearchMoz (http://www.researchmoz.us/) is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us



Browse Blog - http://latestmarketstudy.blogspot.com/