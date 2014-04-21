Researchmoz Announces China Passenger Vehicle Industry Report, 2014-2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"China Passenger Vehicle Industry Report, 2014-2017"to its huge collection of research reports.



China Passenger Vehicle Industry Report, 2014-2017 forecasts China’s passenger vehicle sales volume in this period will present a CAGR of 9.1%, reaching 25.62 million in 2017. In 2005-2013, China’s passenger vehicle production increased from 3.9318 million to 18.0852 million, showing a CAGR of 21.02% (up 16.5% YoY in 2013).



Get Full Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/china-passenger-vehicle-industry-report-2014-2017-report.html



From the point of view of market segments, China’s basic passenger vehicle (sedan) production rose from 2.7682 million to 12.1008 million in 2005-2013, with a CAGR of 20.25%. In the corresponding period, sport utility vehicle (SUV) production surged from 194,700 to 3.0257 million at a CAGR of 40.91%. On account of its strong power, cross-country ability, capaciousness and comfort as well as good cargo and passenger carrying functions, SUV has become the main force for automobile market growth in recent years.



From the market occupancy by factions, the development of self-owned brand market can be divided into two phases: market share of passenger vehicle sales volume grew from 40.10% to 45.60% in 2008-2010; followed by a decrease from 45.60% to 40.28% in 2010-2013. Japanese brands fell from 25.60% in 2008 to 16.35% in 2013; while German brands saw an increase from 15.50% in 2008 to 18.81% in 2013.



Browse Market Research Machines Related Reports @ http://www.researchmoz.us/machines-market-reports-120.html



This report mainly contains seven chapters and 192 charts, mainly covering the followings:



-Overview of passenger vehicle industry (including definition, industrial chain and relevant policies);

-Global passenger vehicle market (including global passenger vehicle production and sales, as well as passenger vehicle production, sales, import and export volume of Japan, Germany, South Korea, the United States and other global passenger car producers);

-China's passenger car production and sales (involving production and sales of the overall market and all market segments divided by model, fuel type, gearbox type and displacement; production, sales, ranking and market share of the overall market and brand- or enterprise-divided segments)

-Passenger car import and export markets (including import and export volume, import and export value, import and export trade data on both sides, etc.);

-Operation of 11 Chinese passenger vehicle producers (involving company profile, financial indicators, revenue structure, gross margin, passenger vehicle sales, ranking and market share, development prospect, etc.)



For All Latest Research Reports Visit @ http://www.researchmoz.us/latest-report.html



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Web Site: http://www.researchmoz.us/

Blog: http://deepmarketresearchreports.blogspot.com/

word press : http://marketresearchtopix.wordpress.com