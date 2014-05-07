Researchmoz Announces Confectionery Market in the Future United States to 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- ResearchMoz.us include new market research report "The Future of the Confectionery Market in the United States to 2018" to its huge collection of research reports.



The Future of the Confectionery Market in the United States to 2018 is the result of Canadeans extensive market research. The report presents detailed analysis on the Confectionery consumption trends in the United States, historic and forecast Confectionery consumption volumes and values at market and category level, brand share and distribution channel data. This report brings together Canadean Intelligence's research, modeling and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data. This allows domestic and foreign companies to identify the market dynamics to account for Confectionery sales overall and to know which categories and segments are showing growth in the coming years.



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Key Findings

Why was the report written?

This report provides authoritative and granular data on the Confectionery market in the United States and, in doing so fills the gaps in marketers understanding of trends and the components of change behind them.



Based upon extensive primary and secondary research to provide comprehensive and granular data, this report allows marketers to confidently update their strategic and tactical plans.



Marketers need data on volume and value changes, brand dynamics and distribution trends in order to effectively plan strategies.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

This report examines the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns including, the effects of consumers behavior on total volumes, values, brands selected and types of product chosen.



Browse All Confectionery Related Research Reports @ http://www.researchmoz.us/confectionary-market-reports-135.html



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The report provides the latest, detailed data on dynamics in the United States Confectionery market, providing marketers with the essential data to understand their own, and their competitors position in the market and the information to accurately identify where to compete in the future.



Synopsis

Detailed category coverage is provided, covering three product segments that include: Chocolate, Gum and Sugar Confectionery.



Detailed product sales segmentation (for both volumes and values) is provided, including brand data, and sales by distribution channel, at the product category level.



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Future forecasts allow marketers to understand the future pattern of market trends from winners and losers to category dynamics and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which they want to compete in the future.



1 Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

1.2.1 This report provides 2013 actual sales; while forecasts are provided for 2014 - 2018

1.2.2 Category Definitions

1.2.3 Distribution Channel Definitions

1.2.4 Volume Units and Aggregations

1.2.5 CAGR Definition and Calculation

1.2.6 Graphical representation of Brands



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