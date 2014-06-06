Researchmoz Announces Cosmeceuticals Industry Forecast China and Asia-Pacific to 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Cosmeceuticals Industry Forecast China and Asia-Pacific to 2017". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Market.



China Cosmeceuticals Industry Forecast to 2017 - Working Women to Augment Product Innovation http://www.researchmoz.us/china-cosmeceuticals-industry-forecast-to-2017-working-women-to-augment-product-innovation-report.html



The report on China Cosmeceuticals Industry Outlook to 2017 – Working Women to Augment Product Innovation provides a comprehensive analysis of the cosmeceuticals industry in China, which holds the second largest cosmeceuticals market in Asia-Pacific region. The report discusses China cosmeceuticals market size with division by gender, segmentation by medicated skin care category and its sub segments and segmentation by acne treatment and its sub segments. The report also talks about market share of major players (Xian Janssen Pharmaceutical Limited, Enwei Group, Wuhan Ma Ying Long and more). Market share is also discussed on the basis of acne treatment and hair loss treatment. Its future analysis section helps to understand opportunities present in the market and to form future course of action.



Browse Personal Care Related Research Reports @ http://www.researchmoz.us/personal-care-market-reports-132.html



Chinese women population especially in the urban areas has showcased a remarkable urge to spend a fair share of their earnings in skin care products. Over the past five years from 2007-2012, the demand for cosmeceutical product among men segment has inclined in the country. The demand for medicated cosmetics products by male segment was 5.5% in 2007 which expanded to 11.0% in 2012.



The industry has grown at a substantial average year on year growth rate of 9.2% over the period 2007-2012. A sizeable demand was recorded for anti-aging creams in the recent past amongst the women population largely within 40 to 50 years of age. In 2007, the contribution of vaginal antifungals was ~% to the medicated cosmetics market in China with revenue of USD ~ million. In China, the market for hair loss treatments and medicated shampoos has grown at a stupendous on an average growth rate of 11.5% and 9.0% respectively over the period 2007-2012. The revenue of medicated cosmetics are expected to reach USD ~ million in 2017 following an average annual growth rate of 6.8% from 2012-2017.



Asia-Pacific Cosmeceuticals Industry Forecast to 2017 - Medicated Cosmetics Present Bright Prospects http://www.researchmoz.us/asia-pacific-cosmeceuticals-industry-forecast-to-2017-medicated-cosmetics-present-bright-prospects-report.html



The report titled “Asia-Pacific Cosmeceuticals Industry Forecast to 2017 - Medicated Cosmetics Present Bright Prospects” provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry with detailed discussion on countries covered such as Japan, China, India, Vietnam, Thailand and South Korea. The report gives detailed understanding of industry performance, market size, segmentation, trends and developments, competitive landscape of major players and forecast of the industry to 2017. The study covers market segmentation by products (Skin care, Hair care and other) and by distribution channels and highlight statistics by production and consumption in value and volume terms.



The term cosmeceutical is still new in the market and spreading its reach very rapidly with escalating number of women in workforce, developing lifestyle, accessibility and awareness of personal care. Skin lotions and moisturizers, deodorants and perfumes, eye and facial make-up preparations, oil, soaps and shampoos, hair colors, toothpastes, injectables and materials use as a component of a cosmetic product are part of cosmeceuticals.



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