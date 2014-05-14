Researchmoz Announces Tenpin Bowling - UK - May 2014 Industry Size,Shares,Research Trends

Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Tenpin Bowling - UK - May 2014".The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Tenpin Bowling - UK - May 2014".The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.
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Successful bowling centres will be those that cater for the industry’s two main target groups - families with young children and groups of young adults. Given that these groups tend to visit at different times, and generally have different ideals of what an entertainment venue should offer, it is vital that centres can adjust their atmosphere and facilities to suit both. A rigid environment that looks to appease both families and young people can alienate consumers, giving some centres a confused identity.
Table of Content
Introduction
Definition
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
The market
Figure 1: Value forecast of the UK tenpin bowling market, 2008-18
Companies, brands and innovations
MFA Bowl strikes with new acquisitions
Figure 2: Leading tenpin bowling operators, by number of sites, April 2014
The consumer
A third of consumers have gone tenpin bowling in the last year
Figure 3: Tenpin bowling visiting habits, March 2014
Very few bowl on a regular basis
Figure 4: Tenpin bowling visiting frequency, March 2014
Almost half of bowlers go with family
Figure 5: Reasons for going tenpin bowling, March 2014
‘Eat, drink, bowl’ offers drive secondary spend
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Figure 6: Items bought/paid for at tenpin bowling centres, March 2014
Building partnerships on the park can help to drive visiting
Figure 7: Interest in bowling services and facilities, March 2014
Discounted day is still in demand
Figure 8: Ways to encourage people to visit tenpin bowling centres more often, March 2014
Cinemas provide competition, but also partnership potential
Figure 9: Attitudes towards tenpin bowling, March 2014
What we think
Issues and Insights
How can tenpin bowling centres encourage more regular visiting?
The facts
The implications
Do tenpin bowling centres have a confused identity?
The facts
The implications
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Trend Application
Trend: Boomerang Generation
Trend: Let’s Make a Deal
Mintel Futures: Generation Next
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