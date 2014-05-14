Researchmoz Announces Tenpin Bowling - UK - May 2014 Industry Size,Shares,Research Trends

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Tenpin Bowling - UK - May 2014".The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



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Successful bowling centres will be those that cater for the industry’s two main target groups - families with young children and groups of young adults. Given that these groups tend to visit at different times, and generally have different ideals of what an entertainment venue should offer, it is vital that centres can adjust their atmosphere and facilities to suit both. A rigid environment that looks to appease both families and young people can alienate consumers, giving some centres a confused identity.



Table of Content

Introduction

Definition

Abbreviations



Executive Summary

The market

Figure 1: Value forecast of the UK tenpin bowling market, 2008-18

Companies, brands and innovations

MFA Bowl strikes with new acquisitions

Figure 2: Leading tenpin bowling operators, by number of sites, April 2014

The consumer

A third of consumers have gone tenpin bowling in the last year

Figure 3: Tenpin bowling visiting habits, March 2014

Very few bowl on a regular basis

Figure 4: Tenpin bowling visiting frequency, March 2014

Almost half of bowlers go with family

Figure 5: Reasons for going tenpin bowling, March 2014

‘Eat, drink, bowl’ offers drive secondary spend



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Figure 6: Items bought/paid for at tenpin bowling centres, March 2014

Building partnerships on the park can help to drive visiting

Figure 7: Interest in bowling services and facilities, March 2014

Discounted day is still in demand

Figure 8: Ways to encourage people to visit tenpin bowling centres more often, March 2014

Cinemas provide competition, but also partnership potential

Figure 9: Attitudes towards tenpin bowling, March 2014

What we think



Issues and Insights

How can tenpin bowling centres encourage more regular visiting?

The facts

The implications

Do tenpin bowling centres have a confused identity?

The facts

The implications



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Trend Application

Trend: Boomerang Generation

Trend: Let’s Make a Deal

Mintel Futures: Generation Next



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