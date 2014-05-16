Researchmoz Announces USA Smartphone Market to 2015: Mobile Handset Smartphone Sales

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"USA Smartphone Market to 2015: Mobile Handset Smartphone Sales by Vendor and by Operating System". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Market.



Browse Detail Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/usa-smartphone-market-to-2015-mobile-handset-smartphone-sales-by-vendor-and-by-operating-system-report.html



"USA Smartphone Market to 2015: Mobile Handset Smartphone Sales by Vendor and by Operating System" report provides a top-level overview and detailed insights into the operating environment for mobile operators. It is an essential tool for companies active across the telecom value chain in the USA and for new companies that may be considering entering the market.



Key Findings

Demographics - Statistical data on USA population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)

Mobile subscriptions and penetration by population

Mobile handset sales by quarter

Mobile handset revenue and average selling price

Mobile handset sales volume by: type of customer, category, price band, air interface, vendor, operating system and feature

Mobile smartphone handset sales by: venfor, operating system and by feature



Synopsis

This report offers a concise breakdown of the USA operating environment, with both historic data and forecasts to 2015. The report contains quantitative data which covers:



Demographics - data on the USA population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)

Mobile subscriptions and penetration by population

Mobile handset sales by quarter

Mobile handset revenue and average selling price

Mobile handset sales volume by: type of customer, category, price band, air interface, vendor, operating system and feature

Mobile smartphone handset sales by: venfor, operating system and by feature



Browse Telecommunications Related Research Reports @ http://www.researchmoz.us/telecommunications-market-reports-95.html



Since 1986, Pyramid Research has compiled an extensive database on the telecommunications markets in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Latin America. The core components of this database mainly include:



Regulatory

Interviews with top officials at regulatory agencies.



Statistical data published by governments and regulatory agencies.



Copies of telecom laws and amendments.

Copies of tariff schedules, interconnection regulations and universal service requirements.



Operators

Interviews with key officials in strategic planning, marketing, network planning and financial planning.



Extensive surveys conducted with operators to determine key network statistics, investment, technology rollout plans, subscribers by service, tariff plans and service offerings.



Internal statistics and bulletins published by operators.



Vendors

Interviews with key officials within vendors both at in-country offices and in-company headquarters.



For More Information Contact:

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.usBlog: http://deepmarketresearchreports.blogspot.com