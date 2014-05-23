Researchmoz : Biogas Power in the UK, Market Outlook to 2025 Research Report Available at Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Biogas Power in the UK, Market Outlook to 2025, Update 2014 - Capacity, Generation, Regulations and Company Profiles".The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Market.



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"Biogas Power in the UK, Market Outlook to 2025, Update 2014 - Capacity, Generation, Regulations and Company Profiles is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the biogas power market in the UK.



The report provides an in-depth analysis on global renewable power market and global biogas power market with forecasts up to 2025. The report analyzes the power market scenario in the UK (includes conventional thermal, hydro and renewable energy sources) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2025. The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2025. The report highlights installed capacity, power generation, biopower market segmentation based on feedstock and average number of homes powered during 2001-2025 in the UK biogas power market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to biogas power is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.



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The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.



Scope

The report analyses global renewable power market, global biogas power market, the UK power market, the UK renewable power market and the UK biogas power market. The scope of the research includes -

A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

Historical period is during 2001-2012 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2013-2025.

An overview on global renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.

Renewable power sources include wind (includes both onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic (PV), concentrated solar power (CSP), small hydropower (SHP), biogas, biogas and geothermal.

Detailed overview on the global biogas power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity split by region in 2012, installed capacity split by major biogas power countries in 2012 and detailed cost analysis.



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Reasons to buy

The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -

Identify key growth and investment opportunities in UK biogas power market.

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for biogas power market.

Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential.

Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

Identify key partners and business development avenues.

Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.



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