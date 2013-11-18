ResearchMoz: Carrier LTE Application Strategies to Combat OTT Players and Services

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Over-the-Top (OTT) applications are those that are provided via the Internet in which only a data connection is required. The wireless carrier is not directly involved and only recognized indirect revenue due to data usage. OTT players and applications have grown to become a significant threat to core services for network operators, most notably voice and messaging. Carriers do not discriminate what is being carried over the data channel and are satisfied (from a data service revenue perspective) to just sign up as many data users as possible.



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LTE brings rather significant capacity gains to the mobile networks, which translates into more bandwidth to offer, more subscriptions to sell, more data consumed, and more data revenue for the carriers. On the demand side, bear services, particularly data, continues to grow at a healthy pace, but there are limits to growth in bearer service for consumer and even enterprise usage. In addition, there is an increasing awareness of Internet Protocol (IP) being cheap source of transport, and hence more people becoming aware of VoIP, and therefore OTT alternatives.



There is a big migration underway from traditional voice to data. This is not to mean that voice goes away in favor of only non-voice services. What this really means is that traditional circuit-switched (bearer) is going away, and eventually with it, traditional voice calling plans. With this evolution of bearer services becoming marginalized, the payload itself becomes the value and the simple carriage of data becomes a marginalized commodity. With this development, Value-added Service (VAS) applications become much more important to the network operators. Carriers can either sit idly by while this happens or take proactive action. We recommend the latter !!



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This research evaluates the OTT threat to wireless carriers and provides specific strategies and recommendations to compete and win in the marketplace. The report evaluates the general market drivers for VAS applications and the competitive factors issues relative to OTT player offerings. The report includes analysis of LTE enabled application benefits and challenges and presents an application roadmap.



The report also includes forecasts from 2013 - 2018 for every major VAS application category including:



Mobile Data

Voice over LTE (VoLTE)

Rich Communication Suite (RCS)

Mobile Advertising

API-based Apps

Social Networking

Coupons and Loyalty

Geo-location

Mobile Gaming

Mobile Virtual Goods

Video, TV, and Second Screen

Mobile Health

Mobile Entertainment

Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

Connected Vehicles

Public Safety

Messaging (non RCS)

Small Cell Targeted Advertising



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Target Audience:



OSS/BSS Solution Providers

Mobile Network Operators

Mobile Software Developers

Mobile Payment Service Providers

Handset and Tablet Manufacturers

Content and Applications Mediators

Social Commerce Vendors and providers

Mobile Marketing and Advertising Providers

Telecommunications Infrastructure Providers



Report Benefits:



Forecast for every major LTE VAS application 2013- 2018

Strategies and recommendations for wireless carrier apps

Identify the logical carrier roadmap for LTE-enabled applications

Identify threats to carrier's core services and their response options

Understand the benefits and challenges of LTE-enabled applications

Identify strategies for network operators to deal with OTT applications

Understand the emerging role of Personal Cloud Services for carrier customers

Identify emerging opportunities including Connected Vehicles and Small Cell Advertising

Understand the role and importance of telecom and enterprise APIs for carrier VAS applications



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Key Report Findings:



Carriers must leverage the Cloud and APIs to deploy their own VAS applications

The first VAS in the post-VoLTE era is RCS and it will lead to API development and integration

Network operators must deal with the threat of these "dial around" voice over wireless IP (or VoIP over Wireless OTT)

Partnerships such as API integration for Enterprise Dashboard will lead to improved customer loyalty as well as carrier profits

Leading VAS (such as Mobile Health with projected $10B revenue by 2018) represent significant margin enhancement opportunities for carriers



Related Reports -



Carrier WiFi and Small Cells in LTE & Beyond: Market Opportunities and Forecasts 2013 - 2018



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WiFi and small cells deployments minimize network planning, redesign and real estate costs. Deploying them also allows carriers to avoid or minimize new frequency allocation costs. Small Cells can in many cases utilize the same frequency spectrum that carrier has allocated for its macro cell deployment, while WiFi access points utilize unlicensed spectrum.



Not only do WiFi and small cells deployments minimize network planning, redesign and real estate costs, they also allow Carriers to avoid or minimize new frequency allocation costs. Small Cells, in many cases, can utilize the same frequency spectrum that Carrier has allocated for its macro cell deployment, while WiFi access points utilize unlicensed spectrum.



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Fourth generation (4G) data services are in the deployment stage, but is will be a few years until there is ubiquitous LTE coverage. Meanwhile, there are competitive threats emerging against incumbent carriers' core voice services. This is coming at a time when all bearer services (voice and data) are becoming marginalized due to market expectations, economic conditions, and a coming supply side expansion in terms of network capacity.



There is a technical case to be made for a mass movement to VoLTE. The technology would make roaming easier, alleviate concerns with spectrum, and leverage backhaul. VoLTE is easier on the battery life of phones compared to 3G.



Big Data and Telecom Analytics Market: Business Case, Market Analysis & Forecasts 2014 - 2019



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Big Data refers to a massive volume of both structured and unstructured data that is so large that it is difficult to process using traditional database and software techniques. While the presence of such datasets is not something new, the past few years have witnessed immense commercial investments in solutions that address the processing and analysis of Big Data.



Big Data opens a vast array of applications and opportunities in multiple vertical sectors including, but not limited to, retail and hospitality, media, utilities, financial services, healthcare and pharmaceutical, telecommunications, government, homeland security, and the emerging industrial Internet vertical.



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