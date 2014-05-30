Researchmoz : Dishwashing Products - US - May 2014 Industry Size,Shares,Research Trends

ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Dishwashing Products - US - May 2014"to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Dishwashing Products - US - May 2014". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Market.
The dishwashing products category has turned in better sales performance than most other household product categories over the past five years. Still there are opportunities to accelerate sales further by placing greater emphasis on the versatility of dishwashing liquids and the long-term value of dish care.
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Table of Content
Scope and Themes
What you need to know
Definition
Data sources
Sales data
Consumer survey data
Abbreviations and terms
Abbreviations
Terms
Executive Summary
The market
New products help category maintain sales growth momentum
Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of dishwashing products, at current prices, 2008-18
Dishwashing liquid outperforms detergent/rinse aid in past two years
Figure 2: Sales of dishwashing products, segmented, by type, 2011 and 2013
Key players
Three dominant competitors leave only small window for others
Figure 3: Manufacturer sales of dishwashing products, 2013 and 2014
The consumer
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Dishwashing product usage holds steady
Figure 4: Household usage of dishwashing products, 2009-13
Cleaning power, sensory benefits top priorities in dishwashing liquid selection
Figure 5: Dishwashing liquid attribute importance, February-March 2014
Shifting behaviors: relatively few fill sink with sudsy water
Figure 6: Dishwashing liquid attitudes and behaviors, February-March 2014
Cleaning performance and protection are top priorities for detergent shoppers
Figure 7: Dishwasher detergent attribute importance, February-March 2014
Helping consumers break pre-rinsing habit could be opportunity for detergent brands
Figure 8: Dishwasher detergent attitudes and behaviors, February-March 2014
What we think
Issues and Insights
Could use away from the kitchen sink help build dishwashing liquid sales?
The issues
The implications
Toward more sustainable dishwashing
The issues
The implications
Make dishwashing an investment in dish care
The issues
The implications
Trend Application
Trend: Objectify
Trend: Factory Fear
Trend: Sense of the Intense
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Market Size and Forecast
Key points
New products help category maintain sales growth momentum
Sales and forecast of dishwashing products
Figure 9: Total US sales and forecast of dishwashing products, at current prices, 2008-18
Figure 10: Total US sales and forecast of dishwashing products, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2008-18
Fan chart forecast
Figure 11: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of dishwashing products, at current prices, 2008-18
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