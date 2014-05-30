Researchmoz : Dishwashing Products - US - May 2014 Industry Size,Shares,Research Trends

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Dishwashing Products - US - May 2014". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Market.



The dishwashing products category has turned in better sales performance than most other household product categories over the past five years. Still there are opportunities to accelerate sales further by placing greater emphasis on the versatility of dishwashing liquids and the long-term value of dish care.



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Table of Content

Scope and Themes

What you need to know

Definition

Data sources

Sales data

Consumer survey data

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations

Terms

Executive Summary

The market

New products help category maintain sales growth momentum



Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of dishwashing products, at current prices, 2008-18

Dishwashing liquid outperforms detergent/rinse aid in past two years



Figure 2: Sales of dishwashing products, segmented, by type, 2011 and 2013

Key players

Three dominant competitors leave only small window for others



Figure 3: Manufacturer sales of dishwashing products, 2013 and 2014

The consumer



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Dishwashing product usage holds steady



Figure 4: Household usage of dishwashing products, 2009-13

Cleaning power, sensory benefits top priorities in dishwashing liquid selection



Figure 5: Dishwashing liquid attribute importance, February-March 2014

Shifting behaviors: relatively few fill sink with sudsy water



Figure 6: Dishwashing liquid attitudes and behaviors, February-March 2014

Cleaning performance and protection are top priorities for detergent shoppers



Figure 7: Dishwasher detergent attribute importance, February-March 2014

Helping consumers break pre-rinsing habit could be opportunity for detergent brands



Figure 8: Dishwasher detergent attitudes and behaviors, February-March 2014

What we think

Issues and Insights

Could use away from the kitchen sink help build dishwashing liquid sales?

The issues

The implications

Toward more sustainable dishwashing

The issues

The implications

Make dishwashing an investment in dish care

The issues

The implications

Trend Application

Trend: Objectify

Trend: Factory Fear

Trend: Sense of the Intense

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Market Size and Forecast

Key points

New products help category maintain sales growth momentum

Sales and forecast of dishwashing products



Figure 9: Total US sales and forecast of dishwashing products, at current prices, 2008-18



Figure 10: Total US sales and forecast of dishwashing products, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2008-18

Fan chart forecast



Figure 11: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of dishwashing products, at current prices, 2008-18



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