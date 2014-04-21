Researchmoz : Europe and France Car Rental Industry Analysis to 2017 - Latvia, Belgium and Ukraine to Stimulate the Market Growth

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Europe and France Car Rental Industry Analysis to 2017 - Latvia, Belgium and Ukraine to Stimulate the Market Growth".The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



Europe Car Rental Industry Analysis to 2017 - Latvia, Belgium and Ukraine to Stimulate the Market Growth http://www.researchmoz.us/europe-car-rental-industry-analysis-to-2017-latvia-belgium-and-ukraine-to-stimulate-the-market-growth-report.html



The report titled “Europe Car Rental Industry Analysis to 2017- Latvia, Belgium and Ukraine to Stimulate the Market Growth” presents a comprehensive analysis of the industry covering aspects including market size by revenue and market segmentation by on-airport and off-airport in Germany, France, the UK, Italy and Spain. The report also entails a detailed description of the prominent and emerging geographic markets of the region including the Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Ukraine and others



Germany car rental market has grown at a negative CAGR of 3.01% over the period of 2006-2012 and reached USD ~ million in 2012. The market showcased moderate growth prior to recession. In 2007, Germany car rental market was valued at USD ~ million as compared to USD ~ million in the previous year, thereby showcasing a growth rate of ~%. The growth was influenced by the increase in the travel expenditure on account of improvement in the economic conditions, increase in the frequency of air travel and rising number of foreign visitors in Germany. The market for car sharing in Germany is booming. The increased price of fuels and other expenses has forced people to move towards car sharing as it is more economical. In car sharing, the prices of fuels and other car related expenses are shared between the people travelling in the car. In Germany, the number of car sharing members has grown at a pace of ~% over the period 2006-2012, rising from ~ members in 2006 to ~ members in 2012.



France Car Rental Industry Analysis to 2017 - Impelled by Rising Leisure Travel http://www.researchmoz.us/france-car-rental-industry-analysis-to-2017-impelled-by-rising-leisure-travel-report.html



The report titled “France Car Rental Industry Analysis to 2017 - Impelled by Rising Leisure Travel” provides a comprehensive analysis of the market size of France car rental industry by revenue and rental fleets, market segmentation by on and off airport car rentals, by business, leisure and replacement rentals, segmentation on the basis of online and station booking. The report entails the car sharing market in France and the market share of major players in the overall car rental industry. The report also provides travelers profile in the country along with major trends and developments in the car rental industry in France.



France car rental market has grown at an average annual growth rate of 2.02% over the period of 2006-2012 and reached USD ~ million in 2012. The growth in the revenue has been largely due to an inclination in the expenditure on travel by the people in the country, primarily caused by rising number of foreign visitors. The market experienced declining revenues in 2011 and a major factor behind this downfall was the weak economic scenario. The sovereign debt crisis in Europe and the related disorders in the international financial markets severely affected the global economy, causing a decline in the overall car rental market in France. The revenues of the industry reduced to USD ~ million in 2011, registering a negative growth of 17.88% over the previous year. The total number of rental fleets was observed to decline from ~ in 2008 to ~ in 2012. This decline in rental fleets has been majorly due to an inclination in the price levels and increasing competition among vehicle rental companies.



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The number of vehicles provided for car sharing in France has grown at an average annual growth rate of 13.62% over the period of 2009-2012. A total of ~ car sharing members shared ~ vehicles in France in 2012, thus noting a growth of 11.11% in car-sharing fleets in 2012. Individuals attracted to car sharing are generally residents of dense urban areas where public transit, walking and cycling are viable transportation alternatives, parking pressure prevails and residents do not necessarily require cars to go about their daily activities.



Competition in the vehicle rental operations of conglomerates in the industry is predominantly based on various mechanisms such as price, customer service quality, methods of booking systems and ease of rental and return, accessibility of vehicles, reliability and domestic and international distribution of travelers. France car rental industry has been largely dominated by four major players including Europcar, Hertz Corporation, Avis Budget and Sixt. These players share nearly ~% of the total France car rental market revenue in 2012.



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