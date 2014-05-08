Researchmoz : Feminine Hygiene Products Markets in China Market Research Reports

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Feminine Hygiene Products Markets in China"to its huge collection of research reports.



China's demand for feminine hygiene products has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



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TABLE OF CONTENT



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



Browse Market Research Personal Care Related Reports @ http://www.researchmoz.us/personal-care-market-reports-132.html



III. FEMININE HYGIENE PRODUCTS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Feminine Hygiene Products Industry Structure

Market Size and Growth

Major Producer Facility Locations and Output

Market Share of Key Producers

Labor Costs

Potential Entrants

Major Distributors

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development

Products Trends



IV. FEMININE HYGIENE PRODUCTS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Overview

Feminine Hygiene Products Production and Demand

Sanitary Towel

Leading Brands

Total Output and Demand

Imports and Exports

Sanitary Pads

Leading Brands

Total Output and Demand

Imports and Exports

Tampons

Leading Brands

Total Output and Demand



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Imports and Exports

Female Private Cleaning Lotions

Leading Brands

Total Output and Demand

Imports and Exports

Wet Tissue

Leading Brands

Total Output and Demand

Imports and Exports

Pricing Trends



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