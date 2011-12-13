ResearchMoz: Global and China OLED Panel Industry 2011 - 2015 Deep Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2011 -- 2011-2015 Deep Research Report on Global and China OLED Panel Industry was a professional and depth research report on Global and China OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) Panel Industry. Firstly the report describes the background knowledge of OLED Panel, including OLED Panel Concepts Classification Application manufacturing process technical parameters and raw materials etc; then statistics Global and China 26 Manufacturers OLED Panel product Capacity production cost price production value profit margins and other relevant data, statistics these enterprises OLED Panel products, customers, raw materials, company background information, then summary statistics and analysis the relevant data of these enterprises. and get Global and China OLED Panel companies production market share,regional different type different generation OLED Panel production market share,Global and China OLED Panel demand supply and shortage, Global and China OLED Panel 2009 -2015 production price cost profit production value profit margins, etc.
Global and China OLED Panel Industry 2011 - 2015 Deep Research Report
At the same time, the report analyzed and discussed supply and demand changes in OLED Panel market and business development strategies, conduct a comprehensive analysis on Global and China OLED Panel industry trends. Finally, the report also introduced 0.2million m2/year AM-OLED Panel project Feasibility analysis and related research conclusions. In a word, It was a depth research report on Global and China OLED Panel industry. And thanks to the support and assistance from OLED Panel industry chain related experts and enterprises during QYResearch OLED Research Team survey and interview.
Table of Contents
Chapter One OLED Panel Industry Overview 1
1.1 OLED Definition 1
1.2 OLED Technical Specifications 2
1.3 OLED Industry Chain Structure 3
1.4 OLED Industry Development Trend 4
Chapter Two OLED Panel Raw Materials and Manufacturing Process 5
2.1 OLED Panel Classification and Application 5
2.2 OLED Panel Manufacturing Process 6
2.3 OLED Panel Manufacturing Technology Comparison 7
2.4 OLED Panel Organic EL Materials Overview 8
2.5 OLED Panel Thin Film Back Sheet Materials (AM-OLED) Overview 9
Chapter Three Global and China OLED Panel Productions Supply Sales Demand and Price Analysis 10
3.1 Global and China OLED Panel Industry Overview 10
3.2 Global and China OLED Panel Key Manufacturers Capacity Production Overview 11
3.3 Global and China OLED Panel Capacity Utilization Rate Analysis 17
3.4 Global Regional OLED Panel Production Market Share 20
3.5 Global and China OLED Panel Market Share by Different Process and Generation 22
3.6 Global and China OLED Panel Supply Demand and Shortage 26
3.7 Global and China OLED Panel Cost Price Production Value Profit Margin 29
Chapter Four Global and China OLED Panel Key Manufacturers 31
4.1 SMD (South Korea VTE IJP LITI Small Molecule Polymer) 31
4.2 RiTdisplay Corporation (Taiwan. VTE Polymer?Small Molecule) 34
4.3 Visionox (China. VTE Small Molecule) 38
4.3 Pioneer(Japan. VTE Small Molecule) 41
4.4 Futaba-Former TDK (Japan. VTE Small Molecule) 44
4.5 LGD (South Korea VTE Small Molecule) 48
4.6 Sony-Japan Display (Japan. VTE Small Molecule) 51
4.7 Chimei Innolux (Taiwan. VTE Small Molecule.) 55
4.8 AUO (Taiwan. VTE Small Molecule.) 57
4.9 Truly (China. VTE Small Molecule) 59
4.10 Univision (Taiwan. VTE Small Molecule.) 62
4.11 BOE (China. VTE Small Molecule) 66
4.12 Rainbow (China. VTE Small Molecule) 69
4.13 PHILIPS (Nederland. RTRP Polymer) 72
4.14 Osram (Germany. RTRP Polymer) 74
4.15 PIOL (Japan. VTE Small Molecule) 77
4.16 e-Magin (USA. VTE Small Molecule) 80
4.17 CCO Display (China. VTE Small Molecule) 83
4.18 Konica Minolta(Japan. IJP Polymer) 86
4.19 CPT (Taiwan. VTE Small Molecule) 89
4.20 Tianma Micro-electronics (China. VTE Small Molecule) 91
4.21 GE Lighting (USA. RTRP Polymer) 94
4.22 Varitronix-Former Ness Display (HongKong VTE Small Molecule) 96
4.23 NeoView Kolon (South Korea. IJP Polymer) 98
4.24 Sinodisplay (China. VTE Small Molecule) 100
4.25 Nippon Seiki (Japan. VTE Small Molecule) 103
4.26 LUMIOTEC-Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan. VTE Small Molecule) 106
4.27 Skyworth (China.Shenzhen) 108
4.28 Other OLED Panel Manufacturers 110
Chapter Five OLED Panel Raw Materials Equipments Suppliers 115
5.1 OLED Glass Substrate 115
5.2 OLED Organic EL Materials 123
5.3 OLED Coating Equipment 134
5.4 OLED-Polarizer 146
5.5 OLED Driver IC Module 153
5.6 OLED Panel Other Materials or Equipments 160
Chapter Six 0.2 Million M2/Year AM-OLED Panel Project Investment Feasibility Analysis 163
6.1 0.2 Million M2/Year AM-OLED Panel Project Overview 163
6.2 0.2 Million M2/Year AM-OLED Panel Project Investment Feasibility Analysis 166
Chapter Seven OLED Panel Industry Research Conclusions 172
