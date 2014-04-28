Researchmoz : Global Contract Catering Market Report: 2014 Edition

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Global Contract Catering Market Report: 2014 Edition".The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



The food service industry is broadly segmented into two categories: self operated and contract catering. Both types of foodservice providers are responsible for supply of food and beverage services and a broad range of other services to their clients in a number of end markets. Contract catering principally operates in the outsourcing structure by a firm or by a specialized company on a contractual base. Major organizations face increasing cost pressures and look for cost-effective alternatives to self-administer food and support services thus demanding for contract catering. The contract caterers have a clearly predefined clientele, such as civil servants, workers, patients, who will have access to canteen and deliver meals at a social price.



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Based on amount of financial risks that contract catering company bears and potential compensation, profit or loss that it receives, the contract catering foodservice contracts usually fall in one of the three types of contracts: Fee-based/Cost Plus, Profit & Loss, and Fixed Price. The contract caterers offer a number of benefits to their clients such as contract caterers can deliver more consistent, flexible and better products, and clients do not have to worry about rising health and safety regulatory regime.



Furthermore, the entire market is segmented into five major end markets namely; business and industry, healthcare and senior, education, sports and leisure, and defense, offshore and remote. Historically, business and industry end market has accounted for maximum revenue generation for the contract catering market. However, it is noteworthy that the long-term growth opportunity lies in the healthcare and education sector.



The report on the global contract catering market also incorporates an analysis of overall global foodservice industry. The global foodservice industry section of the report presents an exhaustive study of the market in the four major regions namely; North America, Europe, Japan, and Developing Regions. The foodservice industry of the North American region generates highest revenues from the education sector while Europe, Japan and Developing Regions represents maximum sales in the business and industry end market. The growth of the global and regional foodservice industry is also forecasted for the next five years.



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The global contract catering industry is subdivided into the above mentioned regions. North American contract catering market is strongly dominated by the US while the European market is majorly governed by France. The countries covered under North America include the US and Canada; European region encompasses UK, France and Germany whilst China, India and Brazil are a part of the developing region. The contract catering market has been widely analyzed on the basis of end markets at country level along with the forecasted turnovers of the contract catering industry for each of the region and country under study.



The key factors driving growth of the global contract catering industry include rising global GNI, increasing demand for outsourced services, and accelerating demand for natural and healthier eating options. Some of the noteworthy trends and developments of this industry include focus on innovative ideas, changes in social and work cultures, continuous efforts to enter new markets along with increasing demand for home delivery and take away services. However, the growth of the industry is being hindered by issues in training and retaining skilled manpower, negative impacts of contract catering, and stringent directives and political uncertainties.



The global, regional and country-wise analysis of the foodservice industry along with an in-depth study of the contract catering industry is presented in this report. The contract catering industry has been analyzed on regional level covering the major countries under each region. In addition to this, an extensive coverage of each of the contract catering end markets has been incorporated in the study on global, regional and country level. The report profiles the major contract caterers along with their key business strategies.



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Table of Content

1. Overview

2. Foodservice Market

3. Global Contract Catering Market

4. Contract Catering – Developed Regions

5. Contract Catering – Developing Regions



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