Researchmoz : Global Nutraceuticals Market Analysis Till 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- The report titled “Global Nutraceuticals Industry Analysis till 2017 – Emerging Markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America to Drive Growth” provides a comprehensive analysis of the various aspects of the industry including performance of nutraceuticals industry in major regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America and Europe, along with leading geographic markets including the US, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, the UK, Germany, France and Italy.



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The report also covers the segmentations of nutraceuticals markets in various countries by distribution, by positioning, by benefits, by types of products such as functional food & beverage and dietary supplements (vitamins, minerals), sports supplements, herbal supplements and by ingredients and others. The market shares of major players operating the nutraceuticals space (functional food and beverages and dietary supplements) in different countries have also been provided along with the comprehensive overview of the future of the nutraceuticals market at global, regional and country levels.



The term nutraceuticals is a combination of nutrition and pharmaceuticals referring to food or medicinal products which furbish health and/or medicinal benefits, including prevention of diseases. The global nutraceuticals market has grown at a CAGR of 8.2% over the period of 2006-2012. The growth in the market size has been primarily supplemented by a remarkable increase in the ageing population worldwide, along with growing consciousness of the health and wellness amongst the people across the globe. An increasing traction of internet across both the developed and developing countries has further supported the trend towards self-medication. This has provided an impetus to the global nutraceuticals industry, which is experiencing an increasing shift towards the healthy food and beverages, visible across several nations. The proceeds of the global nutraceuticals industry have grown from a value of USD million in 2006 to USD million in 2012.



The present growth status of the nutraceuticals industry varies widely across the globe, in accordance with the economic development. Consequently, North America and Europe features mature markets of nutraceuticals wherein the penetration is more, appreciated by the high degree of awareness amongst the consumers. The US is the most active market for nutraceuticals in the world, with a contribution of over % of the global revenues of nutraceuticals over the years. On the other side, the UK, Germany, France and Italy are the major geographic markets in Europe.



There are a few market players which operate globally in the nutraceuticals sector such as Amway and Herbalife. However, the regional presence of such players is more evident in this industry. An analysis of the competitive landscape of nutraceuticals sector across the world showcases the trend of mergers and acquisition, largely prevailing in the mature markets such as the US. A high growth rate and attractive margins have fueled interest from leading manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and food companies, eager to enter the market through strategic acquisition in growing markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America.



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In the future years, the market for nutraceuticals is expected to be majorly influenced by the potential for increased industry regulation around the globe, encouraged by the growing concerns over product safety. Although this would pose challenges for the business environment in the coming years, it would strengthen the confidence of consumers in these products. The revenues of the global nutraceuticals industry is expected to reach USD 424 billion by 2017, growing at a CAGR of % over the period of 2012-2017.



Key Topics Covered in the Report:



Market size of the global nutraceuticals industry in terms of revenues.

Market size of the Asia-Pacific, India, China, Japan, South Korea and Australia Nutraceuticals markets in terms of revenues.

Market size of the North America, US and Canada Nutraceuticals markets in terms of revenues.

Market size of the Latin America, Mexico and Brazil Nutraceuticals markets in terms of revenues.

Market size of the Europe, the UK, Germany, France and Italy markets in terms of revenues.

Market Segmentation of the Global, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe Nutraceuticals industry on the basis of geographical contribution from countries

Market Segmentation of Nutraceuticals industry on the basis of by types of products, ingredients, types, food items, product form, distribution and benefits in various countries

Government Rules and Regulations governing nutraceuticals’ manufacturing and trade in different countries.

Trends and Developments prevailing in the nutraceuticals industries.

Competitive landscape, market shares and company profiles of the major players

Future outlook and projections of nutraceutical industry at global, regional and country level



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