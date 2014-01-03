ResearchMoz: Global Printed Electronics Market 2014-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Global Printed Electronics market to grow at a CAGR of 20.6 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing need for eco-friendly electronics products. The Global Printed Electronics market has also been witnessing the miniaturization of electronics devices. However, the lack of technology standards could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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The Global Printed Electronics Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Printed Electronics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Conductive Inkjet Technology, E Ink Holdings Inc., NovaCentrix, and T-Ink, Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Litrex Corp., THIN FILM ELECTRONICS AB, NTERA Inc., Xenon Corp., and Creative Materials, Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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