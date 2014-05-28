Researchmoz : HNWI Asset Allocation in France 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Synopsis



This report is the result of WealthInsight's extensive research covering the high net worth individual (HNWI) population and wealth management market in France.



The report focuses on HNWI performance between the end of 2008 (the peak before the global financial crisis) and the end of 2013. This enables us to determine how well the country's HNWIs have performed through the crisis.



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Summary



This report provides the latest asset allocations of France HNWIs across 13 asset classes. The report also includes projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocations of France HNWIs to 2018 and a comprehensive and robust background of the local economy.



Scope

Independent market sizing of France HNWIs across five wealth bands

HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2009 to 2013

HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2018

HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth

Reasons To Buy



The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2018.



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Key Highlights



In 2013, real estate was the largest asset class for French HNWIs, with 26.6% of total HNWI assets, followed by equities with 24.7%, business interests with 23.5%, fixed income with 11.4%, alternatives with 7.2%, and cash and deposits with 6.7%.

Alternatives, real estate and business interests recorded growth at respective review-period rates of 46%, 39% and 30%.

Alternative assets held by French HNWIs increased during the review period, from 6.4% of total HNWI assets in 2009 to 7.2% in 2013.

Over the forecast period, allocations in commodities are expected to decline to 1.1% of total HNWI assets by 2018, as global liquidity tightens due to a forecast near-term drop in demand from China for raw materials that will cause global commodity prices to flatten out.

In 2013, French HNWI liquid assets amounted to US$915.2 billion, representing 42.8% of wealth holdings.



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