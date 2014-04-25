Researchmoz : Japan Wastewater Treatment and Management Industry Outlook to 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- The industry research publication titled ‘Japan Wastewater Treatment and Management Industry Outlook to 2018 – Anticipated Foreign Investment to Propel the Future Growth’ provides a comprehensive analysis of the various aspects such as market size, segmentation, trends and developments and future projections of the Wastewater treatment and equipment market in Japan. The report also discusses the market share of major players such as Fuji Clean, Kubota, Nikko and Hitachi in Japan Onsite Sewage Treatment along with company profiles.



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Japan’s wastewater treatment market, on account of novel technologies for wastewater treatment, generated revenue of USD ~ million in 2013 as compared to revenue of USD ~ million in 2007. The country’s government has played a crucial role in ensuring safe and better sewage treatment facilities to every household in Japan and today almost 100.0% of the wastewater generated is treated. Japan owing to its nearly two decades of deflationary period is welcoming private investments onto this sector. Japan has suffered from a mild deflation since the late 1990s and this has significantly impacted government’s spending on sewage and wastewater facilities in Japan. The ongoing economic crisis in Japan has eroded traditional resistance and has led to privatization of water and wastewater industry in Japan.



The introduction of Jokaso in 2006 has completely changed the wastewater treatment scenario of Japan. Since the introduction of Jokaso, the treatment capacities of municipal wastewater have witnessed dramatic changes. The superior technology coupled with suitable infrastructure helped the domestic wastewater market generate revenue of USD Million in 2013 as compared to revenue of USD million in 2007. The market has burgeoned at a CAGR of 0.6% during the period of 2007-2013.



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Japan Domestic wastewater is segmented into Municipal and Onsite ways of treating domestic wastewater. The municipalities in Japan are very well connected to sewage and septic tanks and pipes. The Onsite sewage treatment is growing rapidly and the population coverage under onsite is expected to increase in the near future. The Onsite sewage treatment facilities generated revenues of USD ~ million in 2013 growing from USD million in 2007.



The industrial equipment market, on account of increased wastewater facilities to control ongoing wastewater leakages in Japan, generated revenues worth USD million in 2013 as against revenue of USD million in 2007.The Japanese market for industrial wastewater treatment equipment is estimated to incline with a decent CAGR of 4.0% during 2013-2018 and is anticipated to reach USD million in 2018.



The onsite sewage treatment market is dominated by Fuji Clean which held ~% of the market revenues in 2013. The company’s operations include designing, developing and manufacturing onsite sewage treatment plants. For Onsite Treatment it has two models named CE model and CRX model. Following Fuji Clean is Kubota which constructs septic tanks, membrane bioreactors, sand filters, coagulation-sedimentation equipment for effective treatment of sewage in Japan. Its public works include sewage and water treatment plants. The company held % of the market share in the year 2013.



Almost 70.0% of Japan’s population is operated by sewage removal and treatment facilities. The Japan Sewage Works Agency, owned by local governments, has built many sewage facilities through contracts with local governments. In the near future, the demand for renewal or reconstruction of sewage facilities is expected to escalate due to the ageing infrastructure of these facilities.



Japan Wastewater treatment market is expected to generate revenues worth USD million in 2018 escalating at a CAGR of 2.0% during the period of 2013-2018. The market is anticipated to record revenues of USD million in 2011 as compared to USD million in 2015.



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Key Topics Covered in the Report:



Market Size of Japan Wastewater Treatment and Management Industry in terms of revenue, 2007-2013.

Market Segmentation by Industrial and Municipal Sources of Wastewater, 2007-2013

Market Size of Japan Wastewater Treatment Equipment Industry in terms of revenue, 2007-2013.

Market Segmentation by Industrial and Municipal Wastewater equipment by Membrane Bio reactor (Aerobic and Anaerobic), Evaporators, Digesters, HRSCC Clariflocculators, Oil Skimmers and others, 2007-2013

The market size, future outlook and projections of the wastewater treatment equipment industry of Japan on the basis of revenue generated, 2007-2018

Trends and Developments

Government Regulations regarding Wastewater emissions

Competitive Landscape of Major Players in Wastewater Treatment and Management Industry in Japan.

Future Outlook and Projections of the Japan Wastewater Treatment and Management Industry.



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