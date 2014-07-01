Researchmoz : Lexapro (Major Depressive Disorder) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2023

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Summary



Major depressive disorder (MDD) is one of the most common psychiatric diseases worldwide. The MDD market is a crowded and competitive market, with more than 30 marketed products available for the treatment of patients with MDD. The depression market is about to enter a dynamic phase with imminent patent expiries for top selling products, such as Eli Lillys Cymbalta, and Otsuka/BMSs Abilify, along with the recent launch of the multimodal antidepressant, Lundbeck/Takedas Brintellix, in January 2014, and the potential introduction of seven promising late-stage pipeline products into the market during the forecast period, from 2013 to 2023.



Full Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/lexapro-major-depressive-disorder-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2023-report.html



Lexapro (escitalopram) is an SSRI that was developed by Lundbeck; it initially gained marketing approval for MDD in 2002 in the US. Lexapro is the S-enantiomer of citalopram, an SSRI that was also developed by Lundbeck, which first became available in 1989. Lexapro acts by binding with high affinity to serotonin (5-HT), thereby inhibiting serotonin reuptake; this results in the higher levels of serotonin that are believed to exert antidepressant effects.



Scope



- Overview of Major depressive disorder, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.



- Detailed information on Lexapro including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.



- Sales forecast for Lexapro for the top eight countries from 2013 to 2023.



- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan and Australia.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return



- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Major depressive disorder



- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential



- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Lexapro performance



- Obtain sales forecast for Lexapro from 2013-2023 in the top eight countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan and Australia)



Browse Latest Research Report @ http://www.researchmoz.us/latest-report.html



About Researchmoz

ResearchMoz.us features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories. The ResearchMoz.us team prides itself in being the chosen source for market research reports, report customizations services, and other ancillary services such as a Newsletter service and Corporate service for large organizations.



For more information kindly contacy:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us