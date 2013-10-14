ResearchMoz: Medical Imaging System and Equipment Markets in China

ResearchMoz include new market research report" China Medical Imaging System and Equipment Markets: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, growth, Trends And Forecast " to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Chinas demand for medical imaging system and equipment has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines Chinas economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2002, 2007 and 2012) and long-term forecasts through 2017 and 2022 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
Click Here To Download Detail Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/medical-imaging-system-and-equipment-markets-in-china-report.html
TABLE OF CONTENTS
I.INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II.BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III.MEDICAL IMAGING SYSTEM AND EQUIPMENT INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Medical Imaging System and Equipment Industry Structure
Market Size
Market Growth Drivers
Major Producer Facility Locations
Market Share of Key Producers
Labor Cost
Potential Entrants
Major Distributors
Major Foreign Investments
Technology Development
IV.MEDICAL IMAGING SYSTEM AND EQUIPMENT SALES VOLUMES AND SALES FORECASTS
Overview
Medical Imaging System and Equipment Sales Volumes and Sales Forecasts
MRI Scanners
Ultrasound Scanners
CT
X-Ray
Computed Radiography
Digital Radiography
Fluoroscopy and C-Arms Systems
Mammography
Others
Medical Imaging System and Equipment Imports and Exports
Pricing Trends
V.MEDICAL IMAGING SYSTEM AND EQUIPMENT MARKET OUTLOOK
Medical Imaging System and Equipment Markets Outlook Overview
Government Regulations
Health Care Insurance Industry Overview
Consumer Spending Trends
Northeast
North
Southeast
Central
Southwest
Northwest
Medical Imaging System and Equipment Sales by Region
Northeast
North
Southeast
Central
Southwest
Northwest
Demographic Trends
Health Care Industry Trends
Hospitals and Hospital Beds
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