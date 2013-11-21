Researchmoz : Microprocessor Market Share to 2015 Enterprise Shift to Cloud Computing and Popularity of Mobile Computing

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Research report, “Microprocessors Market to 2015 - Enterprise Shift to Cloud Computing and Popularity of Mobile Computing Increasing Demand for Multi-Core Processor Chips” provides key information and analysis on the market opportunities in the Microprocessor industry. The report covers the technology trends, industry dynamics, information on the revenue of the Microprocessor market, and the market share of the suppliers. The report also provides region-based and end-user based forecasts up to 2015. The end-user based forecasts up to 2015 are given for the computers, communications and servers.



The key market trends for wide range of these applications are discussed. Microprocessors utilization in the mobile computing market has been increasing with the growth of networking and multimedia applications in mobile devices, as they improve the performance of devices. The rising demand for cloud computing services also has its impact on the microprocessor market through the technology people use to access these services. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts.



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Scope



Market Size in terms of sales revenue – Historical data 2004 to 2010 given. Forecast forward until 2015.

Market Share for the year 2010.

Breakdown of market statistics by key end users: Computers that includes Desktops, Notebooks, Tablet PCs and E-Readers, Communications consisting of Mobile Phones, and Servers

Key regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe and Americas have been covered.

Comprehensive profiles of key companies such as Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom and Texas Instruments are discussed.

Different Analytical Frameworks such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis have been used to give a comprehensive view of the global Microprocessor Industry.



Reasons to Buy



Exploit growth opportunities in the global Microprocessor market.

Devise market-entry and expansion strategies for the Microprocessor market.

Identify the strengths and weakness of the key players in the Microprocessor market.

Develop business strategies from the Porter's Five Forces Analyses.

Identify key growth markets for your products from the market statistics.

Know the demand potential of Microprocessor market and the recent technology trends in the Microprocessor market.



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Table of Contents



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Research Report Guidance



3 Global Microprocessor Market - Overview

3.1 Microprocessor Classification

3.1.1 Technology Used for Designing

3.1.2 Width of the Data Bus

3.1.3 Instruction Set



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4 Global Microprocessor Market Dynamics and Trends

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Growth in Smartphone Sales Drives the Growth of Microprocessors

4.1.2 Penetration of Microprocessors into New Product Applications

4.1.3 Increased Spending on Research and Development helps Microprocessor Industry Respond to Develop Different Applications

4.1.4 Increase in the Role of Multi-core Processors in Mobile Computing.

4.1.5 Increasing Usage of Internet Increases the Demand for Fast Processors

4.1.6 Medical Electronics to Drive Further Growth of Multi-core Processors

4.1.7 Increase in Expectations from Automotive Industry for No-fault Microprocessors.

4.2 Key Market Challenges

4.2.1 High Cost Involved in Designing High Performance Processors

4.2.2 Silicon to be Replaced by Alternative Materials that will Uphold Moore’s Law

4.3 Key Market Restraints

4.3.1 Short Product Life Cycle

4.4 Technology Trends

4.4.1 Transition to 3-D Tri-gate Transistors

4.4.2 Photonic Technology – The Future of Information Processing



5 Global Microprocessor Market Five Force Analysis

5.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4 Threat of Product Substitutes

5.5 Competitive Rivalry



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