Researchmoz : Mobile Applications and App Stores: Market Analysis and Forecasts 2013 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- The mobile industry is in a significant transition stage in which major handset manufacturers, wireless operators, leading enterprises and some independents are all enabling developers to create new applications that are placed in an online stores. With this transition comes new infrastructure, processes and procedures for customers, and in the case of enterprise, employees and customers, to easily find and benefit from mobile applications that seamless integrate into the handset including automated billing and OSS functions.



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This research evaluates mobile application stores trends including the transition to improved enterprise support. The report includes comparative analysis, SWOT analysis, and analysis of support functions (development, testing, etc.). The report evaluates business opportunities including anticipated future prospects of app store development and support for enterprise applications.



The reports includes forecasts for Global Mobile Application Revenue 2013 - 2018 segmented by Business Model and App Store Provider



Report Benefits:



Global application forecasts 2013 - 2018

Comparative SWOT analysis of developer programs

Identify opportunities to expand apps to enterprise

Understand the landscape including players and positioning

Understand Integrated Mobile Management (IMM) for enterprise

Recognize key industry trends shaping the future of apps on different OS

Identify the direction and anticipated future of apps and applications stores

Understand the unique challenges and opportunities for enterprise application stores



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Target Audience:

Enterprise companies: Understand challenges and opportunities for app management

Potential application store providers: Comparative analysis and market review including enterprise

Retail electronics distributors (business & retail): Detailed technical comparison & review of the market

Mobile software developers: Provides focus on what platforms offer in terms of growth and opportunities

Wireless Carriers: Comprehensive review of the mobile application stores, development tools and support programs

Handset manufacturers: Comprehensive review of the Mobile Application Stores, development tools and support programs



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