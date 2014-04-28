Researchmoz : Notebook PC CPU Development and Major Players&39 Strategies

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- The increasingly intense market competition from low-cost tablets is straining the shrunken global notebook PC market even further in 2014, and the effect is spilling over to the notebook PC supply chain, including CPUs (Central Processing Units). The processor manufacturers - which have long held a dominant position in the personal PC industry - are profoundly affected by the declining sales of notebook PCs.



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This report provides a snapshot of the global notebook PC market, analysis of key processor makers and their product strategies, together with insight into factors influencing notebook PC CPU industry and product development.



Table of Content



1. Notebook PC Market Development

1.1 PC Market Continues to Slide

1.2 Diversified Product Lines to Spur Demand for Consumer Notebook PCs

1.2.1 Ultrabook Development Still Confined by Higher Production Costs

1.2.2 Windows 8's Steep Learning Curve Drags Convertible Notebook PC Development

1.3 Chromebook's Low-cost Appeal

1.3.1 Gaming Notebook PC to Become Next Battlefield



2. Development Trends of Notebook PC Processor

2.1 x86-based Processor Developers

2.1.1 Intel Places Value on Reducing Power Consumption of CPUs

2.1.2 AMD Addresses More on APU Performance

2.3 ARM's Market Share Expanding



3. Development of Notebook PC Processor Industry

3.1 Intel Continues to Dominate x86-based Processor Market

3.1.1 Emerging Notebook PCs Take Aim at Reducing Power Consumption

3.1.2 Intel Increases Budget-friendly Product Share

3.1.3 AMD APU Needs to Go after the Gaming Notebook PC Industry Very Hard



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