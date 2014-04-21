Researchmoz : Pharmaceutical Business Confidence Report Q1 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Pharmaceutical Business Confidence Report Q1 2014"to its huge collection of research reports.



“Pharmaceutical Business Confidence Report Q1 2014” is a new report by Kable that analyzes pharmaceutical industry executives’ views on the global economy, expectations on customer confidence, supplier prices, key business concerns, and how executives’ future investments are set to change in Q1 2014. This report also gives you access to regional analysis of industry outlook, industry and company growth prospects, future opportunities, staff hiring, and sales performance. Apart from providing access to the opinions and strategies of global pharmaceutical industry executives, it also examines their actions surrounding business priorities, threats and opportunities, and future investment areas over the next six months. Moreover, this report provides a comparative analysis of survey results with Q4 2013 wherever applicable.



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Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Kable’s exclusive panel of leading global pharmaceutical industry executives. The report analyzes current economic conditions prevailing across the globe and their impact on the pharmaceutical industry, and forecasts company and industry growth prospects over the next six months. Furthermore, it provides information about the impact of customer confidence, supplier prices, and staff headcount likely to affect the investment decisions of the industry over the next six months. Additionally, this report tracks the change in executives’ perceptions during the last three months, by providing a comparative analysis of survey results with the previous quarter.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Overall, 74% and 60% of global pharmaceutical industry executives are optimistic about the future growth prospects of both their company and the industry, respectively, over the next six months. Optimism towards company and industry growth prospects has improved by eight and ten percentage points, respectively, in Q1 2014, compared to Q4 2013 results.



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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Optimism towards industry and company growth is driven by the improving global economic conditions, investments in emerging markets, and the introduction of new products in the market.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

“Pharmaceutical Business Confidence Report Q1 2014” is a new report by Kable that analyzes the industry sentiments globally on the latest economic and customer issues and their impact upon investment decisions and growth prospects within the pharmaceutical industry. This report also examines the executive opinion about the current and future state of the economy and its retrospective effect on the industry. Furthermore, it analyzes the likely effect of supplier price changes, sales performance, and staff headcount within the industry over the next six months. In addition, it provides an overview of the key priorities, threats, and opportunities for the global pharmaceutical industry over the next six months. Furthermore, it also tracks the change in industry executives’ thought process, by providing a comparative analysis of survey results with Q4 2013, wherever applicable.



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Key Features and Benefits



- Project industry trends and industry growth expectations in the next six months, and understand business confidence to make informed business decisions.

- The report drives revenues by understanding future product investment areas and key growth regions.

- Readers will be provided with a clear uncovering of key challenges and opportunities, and identify the key priorities likely to affect growth prospects of the industry.

- The report clearly forecasts the change in supplier prices for various products, which are likely to influence the industry’s growth prospects over the next six months.

- Identifies the major changes in customer confidence levels in the pharmaceutical industry over the next six months.



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