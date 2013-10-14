ResearchMoz Publication Hearing Aids Markets in China Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Chinas demand for hearing aids has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines Chinas economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2002, 2007 and 2012) and long-term forecasts through 2017 and 2022 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



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TABLE OF CONTENTS



I.INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II.BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



III.HEARING AIDS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Hearing Aids Industry Structure

Market Size

Market Growth Drivers

Major Producer Facility Locations

Market Share of Key Producers

Labor Cost

Potential Entrants

Major Distributors

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development



IV.HEARING AIDS SALES VOLUMES AND SALES FORECASTS

Overview

Hearing Aids Sales Volumes and Sales Forecasts

Hearing Aids Imports and Exports

Leading Brands and Suppliers

Pricing Trends



V.HEARING AIDS MARKET OUTLOOK

Hearing Aids Markets Outlook Overview

Government Regulations

Health Care Insurance Industry Overview

Consumer Spending Trends

Northeast

North

Southeast

Central

Southwest

Northwest

Hearing Aids Sales by Region

Northeast

North

Southeast

Central

Southwest

Northwest

Demographic Trends

Health Care Industry Trends

Hospitals and Hospital Beds



VI.MARKETING STRATEGIES

China Market Entry Overview

China’s Distribution System

Hearing Aids Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China’s Market Entry

Export to China

Indirect export

Direct Export

License and Contract Manufacture

Assembling in China

Contract Manufacturing

Trade Permit

Investment

Equity Joint Venture

Contractual Joint Venture

Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise



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