Researchmoz Releases Big Data Market: Business Case, Market Analysis and Forecasts Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Big Data Market: Business Case, Market Analysis and Forecasts 2014 - 2019".The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



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Big Data refers to a massive volume of both structured and unstructured data that is so large that it is difficult to process using traditional database and software techniques. While the presence of such datasets is not something new, the past few years have witnessed immense commercial investments in solutions that address the processing and analysis of Big Data.



Big Data opens a vast array of applications and opportunities in multiple vertical sectors including, but not limited to, retail and hospitality, media, utilities, financial services, healthcare and pharmaceutical, telecommunications, government, homeland security, and the emerging industrial Internet vertical.



Despite challenges, such as the lack of clear big data strategies, security concerns and the need for workforce re-skilling, the growth potential of Big Data is unprecedented. Mind Commerce estimates that global spending on Big Data will grow at a CAGR of 48% between 2014 and 2019. Big Data revenues will reach $135 Billion by the end of 2019.



This report provides an in-depth assessment of the global Big Data market, including a study of the business case, application use cases, vendor landscape, value chain analysis, case studies and a quantitative assessment of the industry from 2013 to 2019.



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Topics covered in the report:



The Business Case for Big Data: An assessment of the business case, growth drivers and barriers for Big Data



Big Data Technology: A review of the underlying technologies that resolve big data complexities



Big Data Use Cases: A review of investments sectors and specific use cases for the Big Data market



The Big Data Value Chain: An analysis of the value chain of Big Data and the major players involved within it



Vendor Assessment & Key Player Profiles: An assessment of the vendor landscape of leading players within the Big Data market



Market Analysis and Forecasts: A global and regional assessment of the market size and forecasts for the Big Data market from 2014 to 2019



Key Findings:



Big Data opens a vast array of applications and opportunities in multiple vertical sectors including, but not limited to, retail and hospitality, media, utilities, financial services, healthcare and pharmaceutical, telecommunications, government, homeland security, and the emerging industrial Internet vertical.



Mind Commerce has determined that IBM leads the Big Data market in terms of current investments (from a vendor perspective), with estimated revenue for $1.3 Billion in 2012 for its Big Data services, software and hardware sale



Despite challenges such as the lack of clear big data strategies, security concerns and the need for workforce re-skilling, the growth potential of Big Data is unprecedented. Mind Commerce estimates that global spending on Big Data will grow at a CAGR of 48% between 2014 and 2019. Big Data revenues will reach $135 Billion by the end of 2019



Companies in Report:



Accenture

Adaptive

Adobe

Amazon

Apache Software Foundation

APTEAN (Formerly CDC Software)

BoA

Bristol Myers Squibb

Brooks Brothers

Centre for Economics and Business Research

CIA

Cisco Systems

Cloud Security Alliance (CSA)

Cloudera

Dell

EMC

Facebook

Facebook

GoodData Corporation

Google

Google

Guavus

Hitachi Data Systems

Hortonworks

HP

IBM

Informatica

Intel

Jaspersoft

JPMC

McLaren

Microsoft

MongoDB (Formerly 10Gen)

Morgan Stanley

MU Sigma

Netapp

NSA

Opera Solutions

Oracle

Pentaho

Platfora

Qliktech

Quantum

Rackspace

Revolution Analytics

Salesforce

SAP

SAS Institute

Sisense

Software AG/Terracotta

Splunk

Sqrrl

Supermicro

Tableau Software

Teradata

Think Big Analytics

Tidemark Systems

T-Mobile

TomTom

US Xpress

VMware (Part of EMC)

Vodafone



Target Audience:



Investment Firms

Media Companies

Utilities Companies

Financial Institutions

Application Developers

Government Organizations

Retail & Hospitality Companies

Other Vertical Industry Players

Analytics and Data Reporting Companies

Healthcare Service Providers & Institutions

Fixed and Mobile Telecom service providers

Big Data Technology/Solution (Infrastructure, Software, Service) Vendors



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