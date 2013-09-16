Researchmoz Releases Big Data Market: Business Case, Market Analysis and Forecasts Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Big Data Market: Business Case, Market Analysis and Forecasts 2014 - 2019".The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.
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Big Data refers to a massive volume of both structured and unstructured data that is so large that it is difficult to process using traditional database and software techniques. While the presence of such datasets is not something new, the past few years have witnessed immense commercial investments in solutions that address the processing and analysis of Big Data.
Big Data opens a vast array of applications and opportunities in multiple vertical sectors including, but not limited to, retail and hospitality, media, utilities, financial services, healthcare and pharmaceutical, telecommunications, government, homeland security, and the emerging industrial Internet vertical.
Despite challenges, such as the lack of clear big data strategies, security concerns and the need for workforce re-skilling, the growth potential of Big Data is unprecedented. Mind Commerce estimates that global spending on Big Data will grow at a CAGR of 48% between 2014 and 2019. Big Data revenues will reach $135 Billion by the end of 2019.
This report provides an in-depth assessment of the global Big Data market, including a study of the business case, application use cases, vendor landscape, value chain analysis, case studies and a quantitative assessment of the industry from 2013 to 2019.
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Topics covered in the report:
The Business Case for Big Data: An assessment of the business case, growth drivers and barriers for Big Data
Big Data Technology: A review of the underlying technologies that resolve big data complexities
Big Data Use Cases: A review of investments sectors and specific use cases for the Big Data market
The Big Data Value Chain: An analysis of the value chain of Big Data and the major players involved within it
Vendor Assessment & Key Player Profiles: An assessment of the vendor landscape of leading players within the Big Data market
Market Analysis and Forecasts: A global and regional assessment of the market size and forecasts for the Big Data market from 2014 to 2019
Key Findings:
Big Data opens a vast array of applications and opportunities in multiple vertical sectors including, but not limited to, retail and hospitality, media, utilities, financial services, healthcare and pharmaceutical, telecommunications, government, homeland security, and the emerging industrial Internet vertical.
Mind Commerce has determined that IBM leads the Big Data market in terms of current investments (from a vendor perspective), with estimated revenue for $1.3 Billion in 2012 for its Big Data services, software and hardware sale
Despite challenges such as the lack of clear big data strategies, security concerns and the need for workforce re-skilling, the growth potential of Big Data is unprecedented. Mind Commerce estimates that global spending on Big Data will grow at a CAGR of 48% between 2014 and 2019. Big Data revenues will reach $135 Billion by the end of 2019
Companies in Report:
Accenture
Adaptive
Adobe
Amazon
Apache Software Foundation
APTEAN (Formerly CDC Software)
BoA
Bristol Myers Squibb
Brooks Brothers
Centre for Economics and Business Research
CIA
Cisco Systems
Cloud Security Alliance (CSA)
Cloudera
Dell
EMC
Facebook
Facebook
GoodData Corporation
Google
Google
Guavus
Hitachi Data Systems
Hortonworks
HP
IBM
Informatica
Intel
Jaspersoft
JPMC
McLaren
Microsoft
MongoDB (Formerly 10Gen)
Morgan Stanley
MU Sigma
Netapp
NSA
Opera Solutions
Oracle
Pentaho
Platfora
Qliktech
Quantum
Rackspace
Revolution Analytics
Salesforce
SAP
SAS Institute
Sisense
Software AG/Terracotta
Splunk
Sqrrl
Supermicro
Tableau Software
Teradata
Think Big Analytics
Tidemark Systems
T-Mobile
TomTom
US Xpress
VMware (Part of EMC)
Vodafone
Target Audience:
Investment Firms
Media Companies
Utilities Companies
Financial Institutions
Application Developers
Government Organizations
Retail & Hospitality Companies
Other Vertical Industry Players
Analytics and Data Reporting Companies
Healthcare Service Providers & Institutions
Fixed and Mobile Telecom service providers
Big Data Technology/Solution (Infrastructure, Software, Service) Vendors
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