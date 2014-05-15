Researchmoz : Saving and Investing for Children - UK - May 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Saving and Investing for Children - UK - May 2014".The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



Browse Detail Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/saving-and-investing-for-children-uk-may-2014-report.html



Despite a continued squeeze on household finances felt by parents in particular, the majority continue to save for their children. Simultaneously, children exhibit a strong desire to save, revealing an opportunity for providers to support parents in offering the necessary guidance to the new generation of young savers.



Table of Content

Introduction

Report scope and product definitions

Abbreviations



Executive Summary

The market

Children’s savings accounts and CTFs are the most popular products

Figure 1: Children's savings products, March 2014

Market factors

Family finances remain squeezed

Growing childbirth rates

Regulatory changes in the children savings and investment market

Companies, brands and innovation

Main retail banks dominate cash savings market

24% decline in adspend on children’s savings and investment products



For Banking Related Research Reports Visit @ http://www.researchmoz.us/banking-market-reports-159.html



NatWest and RBS bring back children’s piggy banks and launch fun app

Nationwide simplifies its children’s savings product range

Family Investments making children financially fit for the future

The consumer

More than three in five parents save for their children

Figure 2: Saving on behalf of children, March 2014

Majority of parents contribute regularly to their children’s savings

Figure 3: Frequency of parents’ contributions to children's savings, March 2014

More than one in four non-parents save on behalf of children on special occasions

Figure 4: Frequency of non-parents’ contributions to children's savings, March 2014

Less than two fifths of children receive pocket money regularly

Figure 5: Pocket money for children, March 2014

Two in five CTF holders would consider switching to Junior ISAs

Figure 6: Switching to junior ISAs, March 2014

Parental attitudes towards saving for children

Figure 7: Agreement with the following statements relating to saving for children, March 2014

What we think



Browse Market Research Latest Reports @ http://www.researchmoz.us/latest-report.html



Issues and Insights

Lack of parental awareness begs for increased promotion of Junior ISAs

The facts

The implications

Today’s children are becoming a generation of savvy savers

The facts

The implications

Branch closures present a challenge for the children’s savings market

The facts

The implications



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

WebSite: http://www.researchmoz.us