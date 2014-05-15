Researchmoz : Saving and Investing for Children - UK - May 2014

ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Saving and Investing for Children - UK - May 2014"to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Saving and Investing for Children - UK - May 2014".The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.
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Despite a continued squeeze on household finances felt by parents in particular, the majority continue to save for their children. Simultaneously, children exhibit a strong desire to save, revealing an opportunity for providers to support parents in offering the necessary guidance to the new generation of young savers.
Table of Content
Introduction
Report scope and product definitions
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
The market
Children’s savings accounts and CTFs are the most popular products
Figure 1: Children's savings products, March 2014
Market factors
Family finances remain squeezed
Growing childbirth rates
Regulatory changes in the children savings and investment market
Companies, brands and innovation
Main retail banks dominate cash savings market
24% decline in adspend on children’s savings and investment products
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NatWest and RBS bring back children’s piggy banks and launch fun app
Nationwide simplifies its children’s savings product range
Family Investments making children financially fit for the future
The consumer
More than three in five parents save for their children
Figure 2: Saving on behalf of children, March 2014
Majority of parents contribute regularly to their children’s savings
Figure 3: Frequency of parents’ contributions to children's savings, March 2014
More than one in four non-parents save on behalf of children on special occasions
Figure 4: Frequency of non-parents’ contributions to children's savings, March 2014
Less than two fifths of children receive pocket money regularly
Figure 5: Pocket money for children, March 2014
Two in five CTF holders would consider switching to Junior ISAs
Figure 6: Switching to junior ISAs, March 2014
Parental attitudes towards saving for children
Figure 7: Agreement with the following statements relating to saving for children, March 2014
What we think
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Issues and Insights
Lack of parental awareness begs for increased promotion of Junior ISAs
The facts
The implications
Today’s children are becoming a generation of savvy savers
The facts
The implications
Branch closures present a challenge for the children’s savings market
The facts
The implications
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