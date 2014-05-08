Researchmoz : Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Carcinoma Global Clinical Trials Review, H1, 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Carcinoma Global Clinical Trials Review, H1, 2014" provides data on the Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Carcinoma clinical trial scenario. This report provides elemental information and data relating to the clinical trials on Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Carcinoma. It includes an overview of the trial numbers and their recruitment status as per the site of trial conduction across the globe. The databook offers a preliminary coverage of disease clinical trials by their phase, trial status, prominence of the sponsors and also provides briefing pertaining to the number of trials for the key drugs for treating Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Carcinoma. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.



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Scope



Data on the number of clinical trials conducted in North America, South and Central America, Europe, Middle-East and Africa and Asia-pacific and top five national contributions in each, along with the clinical trial scenario in BRIC nations

Clinical trial (complete and in progress) data by phase, trial status, subjects recruited and sponsor type

Listings of discontinued trials (suspended, withdrawn and terminated)



Reasons to buy



Understand the dynamics of a particular indication in a condensed manner

Abridged view of the performance of the trials in terms of their status, recruitment, location, sponsor type and many more

Obtain discontinued trial listing for trials across the globe

Espy the commercial landscape of the major Universities / Institutes / Hospitals or Companies



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