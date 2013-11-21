Researchmoz : Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Global Market to 2020

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Global Market to 2020’ is an in-depth report from GBI Research focusing on the demand side of the global SBR industry. The report provides the reader with detailed analysis and forecasts of the major economic and market trends affecting global SBR demand in the major global regions. It also provides analysis and description of the major drivers and restraints affecting SBR demand in various regions.



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Global SBR demand is assessed in terms of end-user segments, price, and a competitive landscape, at both regional and country level. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global SBR market covering all the major parameters. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts.



Scope



Drivers, restraints and challenges affecting the growth of the SBR market for all major global regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Demand and production volume forecasts for the SBR markets of all major countries: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

Demand volume forecasts for the major end-user applications, highlighting trends and volume share analysis for each of these applications in all major countries.

Pricing forecasts and analysis of the major countries and regions.

Capacity share analysis of the key producers in all major countries.

SBR import and export trends in all major countries



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Reasons to Buy



The report is a useful tool for both industry professionals and beginners seeking to gain an understanding of the dynamics of the global SBR market.

To obtain a detailed understanding of the factors expected to affect the growth of the SBR market in different regions of the world.

To identify the most attractive geographies, product segments and end-user applications in order to increase business revenue.

To develop custom strategies based on the current and forecast trends in the production and consumption of SBR.

To benefit from the advanced insight into each of the major markets, through detailed forecasts of demand, production and end-user analysis.

To benchmark different geographies by the historic and forecast growth of demand, production and end-use of SBR.

To gain knowledge regarding the market share of each of the major producers in the SBR market in different regions of the world.



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