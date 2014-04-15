Researchmoz : Travel Insurance in the UK, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Synopsis



The report provides market analysis, information and insights into the UK travel insurance business, including:



Provides a snapshot of market size and market segmentation

Comprehensive analysis of claims, drivers and market outlook

Analysis of distribution channels

Deals, news and regulatory developments



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Executive summary



Gross written premiums for travel insurance were valued at GBP724 million in 2012, and an estimated GBP742 million in 2013. Volatile premium growth was recorded during the review period (2008–2012), as demand was strongly influenced by the UK’s recessionary economic backdrop limiting demand for overseas travel. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) registered during the review period was more stable at -0.53%, however.



UK residents made fewer trips abroad during the review period, with discretionary spending on holidays constrained by weak growth in earnings, employment uncertainty and rising travel costs, while businesses reduced budgets for corporate travel. A preference for domestic holidays induced a 12.5 million dip in the number of leisure and business trips abroad during the review period.



Medical costs represented 56% of travel insurance claims in 2012, and, despite fewer overseas trips being made, costs relating to claims have risen sharply. The average medical claim totaled GBP900 in 2012, 50% higher than in 2004. The reported refusal of the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) in hospitals in Spain, Greece and Cyprus added to insurers’ cost burdens.



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The travel insurance category is highly competitive and has become increasingly commoditized, with insurers competing on price to maintain market share. Online distribution – through direct and price-comparison website channels – is well established, and has fostered an increase in the number of low-cost internet-only brands. The underwriting capacity for these products is dominated by the 10 largest insurers in the category.



Stronger UK economic growth from 2014 will spur an improvement in consumer confidence and spending to provide the impetus to growth in demand for travel insurance over the forecast period. Gross written premiums are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.20% over 2014–2018, reaching a total of GBP829 million in 2018.



Opportunities exist to deepen penetration in the category. An aging population and trends for a more active retirement are increasing demand for travel insurance policies with no age limits. A parliamentary review in 2013 found that 91% of travel policies available in the UK imposed an upper age limit, and age-related charities have begun lobbying for market changes. Customer education also allows insurers to highlight the shortfalls of the basic cover offered through the EHIC and Civil Aviation Authority compensation schemes.



Scope



This report provides market analysis, information and insights into the UK travel insurance business

It provides a global snapshot of market size

It analyses drivers and the outlook for the market

It provides information on distribution channels

It covers deals, news and regulatory developments



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Reasons to buy



Gain an understanding of the UK travel insurance market size

Learn about the performance of market drivers and distribution channels

Understand the competitive landscape in terms of performance, profitability and product innovation

Find out more on key deals and recent developments in the market



Key highlights



Gross written premiums topped GBP720 million in 2012 and 2013

Economic conditions discouraged overseas travel

Rising medical costs have increased claims

Internet sales are a major distribution channel

Premium growth will be maintained over 2014–2018

Penetration can be deepened through policy innovation and customer education



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