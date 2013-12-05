Researchmoz : Voice over LTE (VoLTE) in Western Europe: Market Forecast 2013 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Voice over LTE (VoLTE) in Western Europe: Market Forecast 2013 - 2018".The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



Click Here To Download Detail Report With TOC: http://www.researchmoz.us/voice-over-lte-volte-in-western-europe-market-forecast-2013-2018-report.html



Fourth generation (4G) data services are in the deployment stage, but is will be a few years until there is ubiquitous LTE coverage. Meanwhile, there are competitive threats emerging against incumbent carriers' core voice services. This is coming at a time when all bearer services (voice and data) are becoming marginalized due to market expectations, economic conditions, and a coming supply side expansion in terms of network capacity.



This research assesses the market drivers and outlook for VoLTE as well as carrier opportunities and challenges. The report forecasts VoLTE growth for the Western Europe region. The report includes conclusions and recommendations for network operators.



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Global LTE Infrastructure Market 2014 - 2018 http://www.researchmoz.us/global-lte-infrastructure-market-2014-2018-report.html



Analysts forecast the Global LTE Infrastructure market to grow at a CAGR of 15.98 percent over the period 2014-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the inexorable demand for mobile broadband. The Global LTE Infrastructure market has also been witnessing the deployments in re-farmed spectrum. However, the spectrum fragmentation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.Global LTE Infrastructure Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and the EMEA regions; it also covers the Global LTE Infrastructure market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.The key vendors dominating this market space are Alcatel-Lucent SA, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Solutions and Networks Oy, and ZTE Corp.



Current Development of the Global LTE Subscriber Market, 4Q 2013 http://www.researchmoz.us/current-development-of-the-global-lte-subscriber-market-4q-2013-report.html



This report profiles the latest development of LTE subscriber markets and leading operators in pan-America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Africa, with country development overview and detailed information such as the adopted LTE technology, frequency band, service coverage, equipment supplier, and LTE user base provided.Pan-American LTE Market Development by Country and Operator.European LTE Market Development by Country and Operator.Asian LTE Market Development by Country and Operator.Oceanian LTE Market Development by Country and Operator.African LTE Market Development by Country and Operator.



Report Benefits:



Regional forecast for Voice over LTE (VoLTE)

Identify challenges and opportunities for LTE services providers

Understand the business drivers and key success factors for VoLTE

Identify opportunities for infrastructure providers and application developers

Understand LTE technology and supporting next generation network infrastructure



Browse ICT Related Reports At: http://www.researchmoz.us/ict-market-reports-96.html



Target Audience:



OSS/BSS Solution Providers

Mobile Network Operators

Mobile Software Developers

Mobile Payment Service Providers

Handset and Tablet Manufacturers

Content and Applications Mediators

Social Commerce Vendors and providers

Mobile Marketing and Advertising Providers

Telecommunications Infrastructure Providers

Any telecom company focused on the Western Europe region



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