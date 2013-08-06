ResearchMoz.us Announced Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Research Report 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Global Crop Protection Chemicals market to grow at a CAGR of 5.93 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased global demand for food grains. The Global Crop Protection Chemicals market has also been witnessing an increase in the Genetically Modified (GM) crop area. However, increased environmental and health concerns could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions. The report also covers the segmentation of the market based on chemistries, target organism, types of crops, application, and generic and patented products.



The Global Crop Protection Chemicals market report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include BASF SE, Bayer CropScience, Dow AgroSciences, and Syngenta AG.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are American Vanguard Corp. (AMVAC), Arysta LifeScience Corp., Cheminova A/S, Chemtura Corp., Drexel Chemical Co., FMC Corp., Isagro SpA, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd., Kumiai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Makhteshim Agan Industries, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Monsanto, Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd., Nufarm Ltd., Rallis India Ltd., Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd., United Phosphorous Ltd., and Wilbur-Ellis Company.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?\\



