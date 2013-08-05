ResearchMoz.us Announced Global Fleet Management System Market Research Report 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Global Fleet Management System market to grow at a CAGR of 26.66 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the expansion of fleet size of commercial vehicles. The Global Fleet Management System market has also been witnessing an increasing number of in-vehicle technologies. However, the increasing operating cost of vehicles could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Fleet Management System Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Fleet Management System market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Fleetmatics Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., TomTom International BV, and Trimble Navigation Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Masternaut Ltd., Telogis Inc., and Traffic Master Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



