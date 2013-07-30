ResearchMoz.us Announced Global Mobile Point of Sale Systems Market Research Report to 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Global Mobile Point of Sale (POS) Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 11.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing penetration of mobile POS systems. The Global Mobile POS Systems market has also been witnessing increasing mobile POS-based transactions. However, high cost of installation and upgradation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-mobile-point-of-sale-systems-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Mobile POS Systems Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Mobile POS Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Datalogic S.p.A., Intermec Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Honeywell Scanning and Mobility, Motorola Solutions Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Atos Worldline, First Data Corp., Ingenico S. A. International Business Machines Corp., Intellect International N.V., Keycorp Ltd., Micros Systems Inc., NCR Corp., Olivetti Tecnost S.p.A., Pax Technology Ltd., ProvencoCadmus Group, Radiant Systems Inc., SZZT Electronics Co. Ltd. Thyron Systems Ltd, VeriFone Systems Inc., and Wincor Nixdorf AG.



Browse All Technavio market Research Reports - http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/technavio-73.html



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Browse Latest Published Reports



Global Microgrid Market@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-microgrid-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Geotextiles Market @ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-geotextiles-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Biopesticides Market@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-biopesticides-market-2012-2016-report.html



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Browse Blog - http://marketing-strategies-topics.blogspot.com/