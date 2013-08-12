ResearchMoz.us Announced Truck Manufacturing Industry in the US 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Truck Manufacturing industry in the US to grow at a CAGR of 7.03 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing infrastructure development in the US. The Truck Manufacturing industry in the US has also been witnessing an increased demand for hybrid trucks. However, the increasing total cost of ownership could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Truck Manufacturing industry in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Truck Manufacturing industry in the US landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include Chrysler Group LLC, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., and Toyota Motor Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Daimler AG and Navistar International Corp.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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