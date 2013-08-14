Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Global Air Filter market to grow at a CAGR of 4.78 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased demand for energy efficient air filters. The Global Air Filter market has also been witnessing a shift towards vertical integration. However, declining profit margins could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-air-filter-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Air Filter Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Air Filter market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include American Air Filter Company Inc., Camfil AB, Clarcor Inc., and Donaldson Company Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Cummins Inc., Filtration Systems Products Inc., Filtrauto S.A., Flanders Corp., and Mann Hummel GmbH.



Browse All Technavio Market Research Reports - http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/technavio-73.html



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Email: sales@researchmoz.us



Browse Blog - http://marketing-strategies-topics.blogspot.com/